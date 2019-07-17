Statistik Austria : One third fewer one-day registrations of passenger cars in the first half of 2019

Press release: 12.063-129/19

Vienna, 2019-07-17 - 7 312 passenger cars were registered and deregistered within one day in the first half of 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to the previous years' results (11 136), the number of one-day registrations fell by 34.3%. In the first six months of 2019, one-day registrations accounted for 4.2% of all new passenger car registrations (first half of 2018: 5.8%).

In all months of the first half 2019, one-day passenger car registrations declined compared to the same month of the previous year: January -21.5%, February -45.1%, March -31.0%, April -17.6%, May -41.1% and June -40.9%.

The number of short-term registrations of passenger cars up to seven days declined by 29.5%, registrations up to 30 days (-16.9%) and 60 days (-12.8%) decreased as well. There were also fewer new passenger car registrations up to 90 days (-12.9%) and up to 120 days (-12.5%).

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.

Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

