Statistik Austria : Positive results for ongoing tourism summer season despite decline of nights spent in August 2018

09/27/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Press release: 11.868-179/18

Vienna,2018-09-27 - Despite declining figures concerning nights spent in August 2018, an overall increase for the ongoing summer season 2018 was observed by Statistics Austria. According to latest preliminary data, about 57.38 million nights were registered from May to August 2018, a rise of 2.2% compared to the same period in 2017. The number of arrivals also increased in the current summer season (+3.0%) and reached 17.79 million. A remarkably grown demand of commercial holiday dwellings led to significant increases in the number of nights spent (+7.4%) and arrivals (+10.4%) in this accommodation category.

August 2018: more guests, but number of nights spent decreased

The number of nights spent in August 2018 declined by 1.4% to 19.72 million. Thus, the most important month of the summer season closed below last year's result (19.98 million). The drop in nights spent was mainly caused by declines in the most important countries of origin Germany (-3.7%), Netherlands (-6.7%), Italy (-3.2%) and Switzerland (-4.4%). Especially the earlier end of summer holidays in parts of Germany and the Netherlands could be one of the reasons for these declines. Nights spent by non-residents in total (accounting for 75% of all nights spent in August) went down by 2.0% to 14.47 million, while the number of nights spent by residents remained stable (+0.2%) and reached 5.25 million. At the same time, a rise in the number of arrivals was registered (+1.0% to 5.42 million) - hence, tourists visiting Austria reduced their length of stay on average.

January to August 2018: 114 million nights spent and 32 million guests

For the first eight months of 2018 (January to August), about 113.84 million nights spent were registered; +3.3% compared to the same period in 2017. Increases were recorded in the numbers of nights spent by both residents (+ 2.2% to 28.55 million) and non-residents (+3.6% to 85.29 million). With a rise of 3.9% to 32.19 million guests, the number of arrivals achieved a new record value.

For more detailed results and further information please refer to our website.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:11:14 UTC
