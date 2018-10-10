Log in
Statistik Austria : Significant reduction of air pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions since 1995

10/10/2018 | 09:08am CEST

Press release: 11.878-189/18

Vienna,2018-10-10 - Between 1995 and 2016, Austrian emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases were reduced considerably. The highest reductions were achieved for sulphur dioxide (SO2; -68.3%), carbon monoxide (CO; -38.1%) as well as non-methane volatile organic compounds (NMVOC; -35.5%). But also emissions of methane (CH4; -31.3%), nitrogen oxide (NOx; -24.1%), nitrous oxide (N2O; -20.1%), particulate matter - represented by PM2.5(-26.4%) and PM10(-19.1%) - carbon dioxide (CO2; -2.4%) and ammonia (NH3; -2.1%) were significantly reduced.

Both, households and the economy, show decreases in most air emissions. Households reduced all observed air emissions and greenhouse gases considerably - whereas in the economy emissions of climate-relevant CO2 rose by 4.6% in the observed time period. This increase can be explained by the high rise in CO2 emissions from other sources (+28.5%). However the use of renewable, carbon neutral energy carriers are rising in the economy. Between 1995 and 2016, CO2 emissions from biogenic sources increased by 215.8%.

These results were calculated by Statistics Austria considering only emissions caused by persons living in Austria as well as enterprises and institutions registered in Austria. In contrast to this, the Environment Agency Austria compiles - within the framework of international reporting obligations (UNFCCC, UNECE CLRTAP) - the Austrian Air Emission Inventory, where air emissions are reported that are caused in Austria, regardless of the polluters' origin. Environment Agency Austria's Annual Air Emission Inventory also forms the basis for the Air Emission Accounts.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:07:07 UTC
