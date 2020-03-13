Statistik Austria : Slight cost decreases in road and bridge construction in February 2020

Press release: 12.205-045/20
Vienna,2020-03-13 - The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 108.8 index points in February 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 1.0% over February 2019. Compared to January 2020, the index increased by 0.1%.
The index for road construction decreased to 107.9 index points (-0.2% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionchanged to 108.0 points (-0.6% compared to February 2019), and the index for sanitary engineeringreached 108.4 points (+1.4% in annual comparison).
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
