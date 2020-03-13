Log in
Statistik Austria : Slight cost decreases in road and bridge construction in February 2020

03/13/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Press release: 12.205-045/20

Vienna,2020-03-13 - The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 108.8 index points in February 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 1.0% over February 2019. Compared to January 2020, the index increased by 0.1%.

The index for road construction decreased to 107.9 index points (-0.2% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionchanged to 108.0 points (-0.6% compared to February 2019), and the index for sanitary engineeringreached 108.4 points (+1.4% in annual comparison).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 18:34:07 UTC
