Statistik Austria : Turnover in industry and construction decreased by 4.9% in January 2020; construction +5.3%

Press release: 12.232-072/20
Vienna,2020-05-04 - A total of 66 219 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+0.7% compared to the previous year) turned over €22.2 bn (-4.9%) in January 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction decreased by 3.2%. These figures coupled with increasing employment (950 884 persons, +1.7%).
At establishment level(66 784 establishments, +0.7%), production sold decreased by 5.4% (working-day adjusted: -3.7%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €22.0 bn in nominal terms (employing 949 964 persons, +1.7%). With €19.2 bn in nominal terms, industrial production sold fell by 6.8% compared to the previous year.
The 36 381 Austrian constructionestablishments (+1.4%) achieved a production sold of €2.8 bn in January 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 5.6% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: +8.3%) compared to the previous year.
At the end of January 2020, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €15.5 bn (-3.5% year-over-year).
For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.
