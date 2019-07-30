Statistik Austria : Turnover in industry and construction increased by 8.4% from January to April 2019

Press release: 12.066-132/19
Vienna,2019-07-30 - A total of 65 774 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+0.2% compared to the previous year) turned over €99.2 bn (+8.4%) in the reporting period January to April 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Working-day adjusted, the turnover for industry and construction increased by 8.5%. These figures coupled with increasing employment (993 152 persons, +2.6%).
At establishment level(66 351 establishments, +0.2%), production sold increased by 8.2% (working-day adjusted: also +8.2%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €97.9 bn in nominal terms (employing 992 322 persons, +2.6%). Industrial production sold increased by 7.6%.
35 950 Austrian constructionestablishments (+0.3%) achieved a production sold of €13.7 bn in the reporting period January to April 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 12.4% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: also +12.4%) compared to the previous year.
At the end of April 2019, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €17.2 bn (+13.4% year-over-year).
For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.
