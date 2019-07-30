Log in
Statistik Austria : Turnover in industry and construction increased by 8.4% from January to April 2019

07/30/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Press release: 12.066-132/19

Vienna,2019-07-30 - A total of 65 774 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+0.2% compared to the previous year) turned over €99.2 bn (+8.4%) in the reporting period January to April 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Working-day adjusted, the turnover for industry and construction increased by 8.5%. These figures coupled with increasing employment (993 152 persons, +2.6%).

At establishment level(66 351 establishments, +0.2%), production sold increased by 8.2% (working-day adjusted: also +8.2%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €97.9 bn in nominal terms (employing 992 322 persons, +2.6%). Industrial production sold increased by 7.6%.

35 950 Austrian constructionestablishments (+0.3%) achieved a production sold of €13.7 bn in the reporting period January to April 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 12.4% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: also +12.4%) compared to the previous year.

At the end of April 2019, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €17.2 bn (+13.4% year-over-year).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:09:11 UTC
