Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2019 and annual report for 2019

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2019 and the annual report for 2019 on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft’s website www.statkraft.com and Oslo Stock Exchange’s news service www.newsweb.no.

Presentation
09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© GlobeNewswire 2020
