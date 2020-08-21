Stats Perform : Acquires Live Betting Video Rights to Belgian Pro League and Cup

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, has added the exclusive live betting streaming rights for Belgian football’s Pro League and Cup to its portfolio of premium betting video events.

Under the multi-year agreement, Stats Perform will have the exclusive right to distribute live video streams of the competitions to licensed sportsbooks outside Belgium, creating exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail betting venues. The streams will be accompanied by Stats Perform’s trusted, official data for these competitions. Leagues include all games of the Jupiler Pro League, 1B Pro League and key games of the Croky Cup.

Alex Rice, Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, commented: “The Belgian Pro League has always delivered exciting football for their passionate fans, and are notorious for producing players who are now setting the big-five leagues alight. We’re delighted that Belgian Pro League has chosen us to be their official live streaming partner and to combine their live betting video rights with our official data rights. We are looking forward to working with the league and are committed to delivering the best possible betting experiences across their competitions.”

The Belgian Pro League official live streaming video rights announcement follows the recent news that Stats Perform acquired the betting streaming and data rights to the Brazilian leagues. Both of these partnerships form part of Stats Perform’s official betting live streaming portfolio which also includes Spanish La Liga soccer, French Ligue 1 soccer and numerous other European and global football competitions.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About Pro League

The Pro League is responsible for the organisation of Belgian professional football. It does this by organising championships, either in competition or cup competitions.

It also groups the professional football clubs, which are represented in the management bodies of the non-profit association and nv Pro League.

The Pro League works independently of these clubs, but is at their service.

On a national level, the Pro League works closely with the KBVB, on a regional level it regularly coordinates both wings of amateur football: Voetbal Vlaanderen and ACFF.

The Pro League is aware of its social role and translates this into a Football & Community policy with which it wants to achieve social and societal impact.

The Pro League strives to be an organisation where football experience, professionalism, innovation, and growth are central. Every Pro League initiative aims to strengthen the clubs in particular and football in general.

Our ambition is an ever stronger Belgian professional football, closer to the fans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005105/en/