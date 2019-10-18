Stats Perform : Chief Technology Officer Dr. Helen Sun Selected as ‘Best Tech Manager' at Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion Announces Best Managers and Companies to Work for at 2019 Timmys

Yesterday, Tech in Motion crowned Dr. Helen Sun, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, with the title of Best Tech Manager at the 2019 annual Timmy Awards ceremony in front of hundreds of local tech executives, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts. Taking home the trophy for “Judge’s Choice,” Dr. Sun was hand-selected by an expert panel of judges as a regional leader in the Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top places for tech professionals to work in ten cities across North America.

“We’re excited to acknowledge leaders in the community who are creating a team and environment that promotes innovation and even individual career growth,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion. “The qualities exemplified by a Timmy Awards Best Tech Manager is what helps drive companies forward and inspires talent to work there.”

Dr. Sun oversees the product, innovation, global engineering, artificial intelligence and product design teams at Stats Perform, promoting a vision and product strategy that is centered on a culture of fearless innovation that redefines how sports are consumed, understood and played. Dr. Sun’s drive to promote an AI-powered software business has helped promote three major new AI-powered product releases in the past year, including a brand new AI technology, AutoSTATS.

“I am honored to take home this award and to receive this recognition in front of my peers in the Chicago tech community,” Dr. Sun said. “Stats Perform is at the forefront of sports AI technology and I am lucky to lead a team of skilled innovators who understand our vision and are creating products that will revolutionize sports globally. This award exemplifies the strength of my team and I can’t wait to see what we all will accomplish together.”

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Manager​ is based on the following:

Promotes career growth ​and inspires innovation ​

Goes above and beyond to ensure a great team culture

Employs a clear and communicated vision to produce a great product ​

Throughout October, Tech in Motion is hosting Timmy Award ceremonies across 10 tech hubs in North America this month to celebrate the best tech workplaces. A list of local 2019 winners and finalists is available here. Previous winners include Audible, Jet.com, Venmo, TripAdvisor, SAP, Salesforce, Casper and Asana. Visit timmyawards.techinmotionevents.com for more information on the Timmys.

About Tech in Motion Events & The Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion is a North American event series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005589/en/