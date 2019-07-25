Stats Perform : Congratulates England National Team on Historic Win at This Year's ICC Cricket World Cup

Opta Provided Extensive Tournament Coverage as Official Data Collection and Distribution Partner of the ICC

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, congratulates England on a remarkable win at this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Opta, part of Stats Perform, served as the official data provider of the ICC tournament.

England’s World Cup win marks the first time the storied men’s cricket team has brought home the trophy. The final itself was also a story of firsts, with the outcome decided by boundaries scored, following both sides ending their respective 50 overs tied in terms of runs scored and the resulting Super Over seeing both England and New Zealand each score 16 runs.

Opta collected and analysed detailed ball-by-ball data for every game, distributing this through a range of feeds, widgets and insightful content, as well as via the new Cricket Live Monitor tool. Members of the data editorial team were also on-hand at each fixture to provide data-powered insights to media and support for stadium announcers in the press box as well as producing preview content. As part of their official role, Opta also provided an experienced scorer, in-ground, to accurately record the action as it unfolded.

As official tournament statisticians, Opta provided a Net Run Rate calculator to all teams, providing information and recommendations to ensure a team will progress in the event of a tie at the end of the group stage. This year, Opta’s data science team built a new prediction model which gave England the second-best odds to win the tournament (24 percent), matched only by India (25 percent). New Zealand had a nine percent chance to win.

“It was thrilling to watch England make history, winning their first Cricket World Cup,” said Francois Vainker, Head of Cricket at Stats Perform. “Opta was on-hand throughout this year’s tournament, providing support for the ICC and coverage providers. Our editorial experts provided live, data-powered insights which were used by those covering the action to bring contextually-relevant updates to fans. We look forward to continuing to develop our media, betting and team performance products to support all our clients and the ICC in future tournaments.”

Opta became a part of Stats Perform during last week’s press announcement. Opta is the world leader in cricket data, working with the biggest names in the sport, including being the official data partner to Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board, whose sides will face each other once again in the upcoming Ashes series.

