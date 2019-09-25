Stats Perform :'s Chief Technology Officer to Speak at Multiple Business and Technology Conferences

Dr. Helen Sun to Speak at The Future of Work and HR Event and the Chicago Women in Technology Conference

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. Helen Sun will join upcoming speaking panels at The Future of Work and HR and the Chicago Women in Technology Conference in Chicago.

On Wednesday, September 25, Dr. Sun will join a “C-Suite” panel at The Future of Work and HR event to discuss how her employment experience has shaped the way she builds and betters her business. Dr. Sun’s career has taken her through a variety of positions as director of enterprise architecture at Oracle; senior director of global enterprise architecture at Salesforce; vice president of cloud computing, information management and architecture at Motorola Solutions; Chief Technology Officer of the commercial banking division at JPMorgan Chase; to her current role as Chief Technology Officer at Stats Perform. On the panel, she will share the skills and career experience she has picked up, which are now vital for running the artificial intelligence, product and engineering departments at Stats Perform.

On Thursday, September 26, Dr. Sun will deliver keynote remarks during the sold out Chicago Women in Technology Conference. As the CTO of a sports AI and data company, Dr. Sun will discuss her career trajectory throughout the Chicago technology scene that steered her to the leadership role she is in today. As the technology lead for new AI innovations in sports, she will discuss the skills needed to succeed in the growing field. An advocate for more women in tech, Dr. Sun will also discuss the mentoring and peer-to-peer support that help promote more women to join the industry.

“Over the past two decades, I have watched the Chicago technology scene takeoff, yet it still can be difficult to navigate this field if you’re just starting,” Dr. Sun said. “I always look forward to the opportunity to sit down with future leaders and innovators in Chicago to discuss my experience and how I navigated to the role I’m in today. At Stats Perform, I’m seeing first-hand the exciting future AI and machine learning will have on sports and businesses at-large and I want to be the biggest advocate I can for growing this space.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.

