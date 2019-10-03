Log in
Stats Perform :'s Chief Technology Officer to Speak at the USA Sports Tech Conference

10/03/2019 | 11:53am EDT

Dr. Helen Sun to Discuss How the Next Sports Data Revolution is Through AI

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. Helen Sun will speak at the USA Sports Tech Conference at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex. on Friday, October 4.

Dr. Sun will deliver her presentation, “Artificial Intelligence in Sports Data,” at 9:40 a.m. CDT. As the lead of the product, innovation, global engineering, artificial intelligence and product design teams at Stats Perform, Dr. Sun will discuss how AI is transforming the sports landscape when it comes to sensing, understanding, predicting and conversing through sports data. With a host of new AI-powered products including AutoSTATS, Edge, VQ, Insights and Widgets, Stats Perform is pioneering innovation in a new sports AI-powered data revolution.

“Advancements in AI and machine learning are rapidly transforming the sports business,” Dr. Sun said. “Teams and leagues are getting faster, more accurate readings on opponents; fans are getting deeper, more impactful insights on their favorite team or player; and sportsbooks are getting more accurate predictions of upcoming matchups. Thirty years ago, the data revolution transformed baseball, and every other sport in turn, by changing the way we analyzed and conceptualized the game. Today, we are in the midst of a new AI-powered data revolution, where machine learning and AI are providing insights that transform sports media and technology, betting and team performance. Stats Perform is leading the charge on this new age and I look forward to sharing examples through some of our new AI-powered products.”

The Sports Tech Conference brings together students and sports industry executives to discuss key topics and trends taking over sports technology. For more information, visit https://sportstechworldseries.com/usa/.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.


© Business Wire 2019
