Stats Statistics South Africa : Capital expenditure by the public sector for 2017

Media Release 20 August 2018

Capital expenditure by the public sector for 2017

The total capital expenditure by public sector institutions decreased by 4% (R12 billion), from R283 billion in 2016 to R271 billion in 2017. Although at a declining rate, public corporations recorded the highest public-sector capex for 2017 at R135 billion as compared to R139 billion in 2016, followed by municipalities with 2% decline (R63 billion) as compared to 2016 (R64 billion). This is according to the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) 2017 report released by Statistics South Africa today.

The report further indicates that provincial government capex decreased to R34 billion from the 2016 figure of R36 billion thus recording a decrease of 5.6%, while extra-budgetary accounts declined by 5.6% with a total R17 billion from R18 billion in 2016. National government capex declined by 11% (from R18 billion to R16 billion) while higher education institutions capex remained steady at R7 billion.

By type of key assets category, there were increases on 'other' fixed assets (R2 billion), land and existing buildings (R1 billion) and leased assets and investment property (R0,2 billion). Capital expenditure decreased on plant, machinery and equipment (-R9 billion), new construction works (-R5 billion) and transport equipment (-R1 billion).

The CAPEX report is based on the findings of the annual survey covering public sector institutions in South Africa. The results of this survey are used to furnish the private and public sectors with broad-based capex statistics, by type and by institution.

The full statistical release is available on the Statistics South Africa website: www.statssa.gov.za

