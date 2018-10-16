Log in
Stats Statistics South Africa : Mbalo Brief – October 2018

10/16/2018 | 09:18am CEST

After recording two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first and second quarter of 2018, South Africa's economy has slipped into a technical recession. One of the negative contributors to the GDP growth was transport, contributing -4,9 percentage points. However, there is still hope for the industry, especially since October is Transport Month and the Department of Transport intends to use this opportunity to improve the sector by showcasing South Africa's public transport system and roads infrastructure, and exposing young people to careers in the transportation industry. In launching Transport Month, the Minister of Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande, said that to improve regional and continental integration and relations, transport must take centre stage. He further said that the Department of Transport will ensure that all the country's modes of transport, namely maritime, aviation, rail and land transport, are integrated and respond to the needs of the communities, particularly the poor and the working class. The educational article for this month's issue of Mbalo Brief is based on the Tourism Report No. 03-51-02. The article outlines the population movements in and out of South Africa in 2017. Included in this issue are our monthly articles such as the Producer price index (PPI), Selected building statistics of the private sector, Retail trade sales and Tourist accommodation. We have also included a crossword puzzle and solutions for the September 2018 puzzle.

Download Mbalo Brief - October 2018

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:17:07 UTC
