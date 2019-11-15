Log in
Stats Statistics South Africa : POST-ENUMERATION SURVEY 2021 MINI-TEST

11/15/2019 | 02:30am EST

The Post-enumeration Survey (PES) Mini-test will be conducted in Gauteng- Ekurhuleni, Kwa-Zulu Natal - Umgungundlovu and Limpopo - Polokwane from 14 November to 13 December 2019. The purpose of the survey is to evaluate the quality and coverage of the Census 2021 Mini-test. The PES 2021 Mini-test is conducted independently of the Census 2021 Mini-test.

PES field workers will visit dwellings in selected areas to administer a PES questionnaire. Households may be re-visited from 20 January to 14 February 2020, if the information of people counted during PES 2021 Mini-test is missing or for additional information to make sure that people are correctly identified.

Stats SA fieldworkers can be identified through the official Stats SA Identification (ID) Card displaying the Stats SA logo, the photograph and unique number of the fieldworker. Respondents can also contact the Census 2021 Toll-free number (0800 110 248) to verify the fieldworkers visiting their homes.

Click on here for online verification of fieldworkers.

For further information, please contact:

Toll free number: 0800 110 248

Website: www.statssa.gov.za

Email: info@statssa.gov.za

Facebook: StatsSA

Twitter: @statssa

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 07:29:03 UTC
