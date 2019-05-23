Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistician-General releases the results of the General Household Survey, 2018

Log in
Statistician-General releases the results of the General Household Survey, 2018

05/23/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Media advisory 22 May 2019

Statistician-General releases the results of the General Household Survey, 2018

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, will release the results of the General Household Survey, 2018 (GHS) on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 in Pretoria. The GHS 2018 report amongst others provides a sense of how far the country has progressed over the past seventeen years and also outlines some achievements and challenges, while also identifying breaches and disparities in the level of development in the country.

The GHS aims to assess the levels of development in the country as well as the extent of service delivery and the quality of services in a number of key service sectors, including health, education, social security, housing, energy, access to and use of water and sanitation, environment, refuse removal, telecommunications, transport, household income, access to food, and agriculture.

The report will be released as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 May 2019

Time: 11:00

Venue: ISIbalo House, 75 Koch St, Salvokop, Pretoria

RSVP:

Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2025 Email: otengma@statssa.gov.za

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3404 Cell: 066 481 2284 Email: giftmad@statssa.gov.za

For media enquiries contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: (012) 337 2401 Cell: 0764300693

felicias@statssa.gov.za

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 11:42:02 UTC
