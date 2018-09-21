Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report.

Log in
Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report.

09/21/2018 | 11:19am CEST

MEDIA ADVISORY 21 September 2018

Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001-2017 Gender series VII report.

Statistics South Africa will release the Economic empowerment, 2001-2017 Gender series report at a media briefing to be held on Thursday, 27 September 2018 in Pretoria. The report provides a snapshot and identifies trends in economic empowerment from a gender perspective for the period 2001 to 2017. It also assesses progress made towards gender equality during this time period.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 September 2018

Time: 12H00

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

RSVP:

Felicia Sithole Tel: (012) 339 2401 Cell: 0764300693 E-mail Felicias@statssa.gov.za

Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2025 Email: otengma@statssa.gov.za

For media enquiries contact:

Ms Lesedi Dibakwane

Tel: (012) 310 8578

Cell: 082 805 7088

lesedid@statssa.gov.za

Issued by Statistics South Africa

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 09:18:06 UTC
