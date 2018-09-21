Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report.

MEDIA ADVISORY 21 September 2018
Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001-2017 Gender series VII report.
Statistics South Africa will release the Economic empowerment, 2001-2017 Gender series report at a media briefing to be held on Thursday, 27 September 2018 in Pretoria. The report provides a snapshot and identifies trends in economic empowerment from a gender perspective for the period 2001 to 2017. It also assesses progress made towards gender equality during this time period.
The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Thursday, 27 September 2018
Time: 12H00
Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
