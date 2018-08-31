Log in
Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistics South Africa to release Gross domestic product (GDP) Q2 2018

08/31/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Media advisory 31 August 2018

Statistics South Africa to release Gross domestic product (GDP) Q2 2018

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the Gross domestic product (GDP) results of the second quarter of 2018 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 4 September 2018 in Pretoria.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 4 September 2018

Lock-up : 11H00

Embargo: 11H30

Venue : Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House) 1 Koch Street Salvokop Pretoria

GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

RSVP:

Felicia Sithole Tel: 012 339 2401 Cell: 076 430 0693 Email: FeliciaS@statssa.gov.za

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3403 Cell: 073 2481 083 Email: Giftmad@statssa.gov.za

For media enquiries contact:

Lesedi Dibakwane

Tel: 012 310 8578

Cell: 082 805 7088

Email: LesediD@statssa.gov.za

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:46:09 UTC
