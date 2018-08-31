Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistics South Africa to release Gross domestic product (GDP) Q2 2018

Media advisory 31 August 2018
Statistics South Africa to release Gross domestic product (GDP) Q2 2018
Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the Gross domestic product (GDP) results of the second quarter of 2018 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 4 September 2018 in Pretoria.
The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date : Tuesday, 4 September 2018
Lock-up : 11H00
Embargo: 11H30
Venue : Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House) 1 Koch Street Salvokop Pretoria
GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824
RSVP:
Felicia Sithole Tel: 012 339 2401 Cell: 076 430 0693 Email: FeliciaS@statssa.gov.za
Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3403 Cell: 073 2481 083 Email: Giftmad@statssa.gov.za
For media enquiries contact:
Lesedi Dibakwane
Tel: 012 310 8578
Cell: 082 805 7088
Email: LesediD@statssa.gov.za
