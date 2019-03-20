Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistics South Africa to release formal sector employment statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018

MEDIA ADVISORY 20 March 2019

Statistics South Africa to release formal sector employment statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) for the fourth quarter of 2018 in Pretoria. The QES measures changes in employment across all industries in the formal sector of the economy. It collects data from value-added tax (VAT)-registered businesses (excluding agriculture).

The survey also provides earnings data (such as salaries, wages, overtime and bonuses) by industry, and the change in average earnings received by employees in the formal sector of the economy.

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: 26 March 2019

Time: 11:00

Embargo: 11:30

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.)

RSVP:

Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2025 Email: otengma@statssa.gov.za

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3404 Cell: 066 481 2284 Email: giftmad@statssa.gov.za

For media enquiries contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 310 2401 Cell: 0764300693

Cell: Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za