Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stats Statistics South Africa : Statistics South Africa to release formal sector employment statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:30am EDT

MEDIA ADVISORY 20 March 2019

Statistics South Africa to release formal sector employment statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) for the fourth quarter of 2018 in Pretoria. The QES measures changes in employment across all industries in the formal sector of the economy. It collects data from value-added tax (VAT)-registered businesses (excluding agriculture).

The survey also provides earnings data (such as salaries, wages, overtime and bonuses) by industry, and the change in average earnings received by employees in the formal sector of the economy.

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: 26 March 2019

Time: 11:00

Embargo: 11:30

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.)

RSVP:

Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2025 Email: otengma@statssa.gov.za

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3404 Cell: 066 481 2284 Email: giftmad@statssa.gov.za

For media enquiries contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 310 2401 Cell: 0764300693

Cell: Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:40aUK inflation up, London house prices fall by most since 2009
RE
06:40aGERMANY : Investment Plan - German mid-cap Ensinger receives EUR 50m of EIB financing
PU
06:40aEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : The WhiteDoveWay, a path of peace across Europe
PU
06:37aIneos' takeover of Team Sky raises financial fairness questions
RE
06:35aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Register of Spaniards Resident Abroad to 01/01/2019
PU
06:35aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : A third of EU trade is with the United States and China
PU
06:34aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on trade jitters, Fed caution
RE
06:32aTrillion pounds of assets leave London ahead of Brexit - EY
RE
06:30aOFFICE OF SURFACE MINING RECLAMATION AND ENFORCEM : Interior ProvidesMore Than $291 Million in Conservation Funding for States and Tribes to Clean Up and Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
PU
06:30aSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Statistics South Africa to release formal sector employment statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of significant profit fall in 2019, seeks 12 b..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
4INMARSAT : INMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump on fresh bid approach
5CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.