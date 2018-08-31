Log in
Status Epilepticus - Pipeline Insight, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

The "Status Epilepticus - Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Status Epilepticus - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Status Epilepticus development.

The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.

Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Status Epilepticus Overview

3. Pipeline Therapeutics

  • An Overview of Pipeline Products for Status Epilepticus

4. Comparative Analysis

5. Products in Clinical Stage

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Products

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Companies Mentioned

  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals
  • Alexza Pharmaceuticals
  • Sage Therapeutics
  • Shire

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z86f9v/status?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
