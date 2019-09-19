Statutory Representatives of Fire Victims Reach Agreement with PG&E Bondholders on $24 Billion Trust to Compensate Victims

09/19/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Agreement would allow victims to receive full and fair compensation for tragic fire-related losses

Breakthrough clears path for the PG&E bankruptcy to be resolved by June 2020 deadline

Official Committee of Tort Claimants and Ad Hoc Bondholders Committee file joint motion to terminate PG&E’s exclusive right to file a Plan of Reorganization

Rate neutral with no reliance on any tax-free or taxable securitization bonds