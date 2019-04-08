Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stäubli : Introduces New TS2 Robots to North American Market at Automate 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

The new four-axis SCARA series offers modular design, hollow shaft technology and an optional integrated tool change system for improved performance

Stäubli, a leading manufacturer of textile machinery, quick release couplings and robotics systems, today introduced its new TS2 four-axis robots to the North American market at Automate 2019 (booth #7150), held at McCormick Place in Chicago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005692/en/

Sebastien Schmitt, Robotics Division Manager, Stäubli North America, showcases the company's new TS2 ...

Sebastien Schmitt, Robotics Division Manager, Stäubli North America, showcases the company's new TS2 robots, which feature a modular design and incorporate Stäubli’s proprietary JCS drive technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The completely redesigned four-axis machines feature hollow shaft technology, which allows all the cables to be routed internally to create a revolutionary hygienic design for use in sensitive environments.

“This new series of SCARA robots has been reimagined, incorporating our JCS drive technology that has greatly improved the performance and versatility of our six-axis machines,” said Sebastien Schmitt, Robotics Division Manager, Stäubli North America. “This allows for ultra-short cycle times and enormous performance gains for the new four-axis TS2.”

The new line consists of four models, the TS2-40, TS2-60, TS2-80 and TS2-100 to provide a solution for a wide range of manufacturing scenarios. With the four-axis TS2-100, Stäubli has extended the working radius of the TS series (400 to 800 millimeters) up to 1,000 millimeters.

Compared to the previous TS models, the new TS2s also feature a more compact design, and each four-axis machine can be ordered with an optional integrated tool change system. This allows the SCARA’s grippers and tools to automatically replace themselves, significantly increasing the uptime in certain applications. Tools or grippers also can be changed manually within seconds by means of a bayonet locking mechanism.

“All media and signal connections are automatic,” said Schmitt. “There is no external bundling of cables and no irregular contours, and the new TS2s feature a completely sealed housing. The quill can be optionally protected with a cover and affixed with special screws and concealed connections can be housed under the robot pedestal. The TS2 offers the latest and greatest in hygienic design.”

The TS2s also are modular, which reduces delivery times for the new SCARAs and saves unnecessary costs. All machines have the same robot pedestal that the series shares with the six-axis TX2 generation. Forearms, axes and drives are identical on certain models as well.

“The TS2-40 and TS2-60 share the same forearm, as do the TS2-80 and the TS2-100,” said Schmitt. “Utilizing our own JCS drive technology means we are no longer dependent on the reliability of other suppliers. Users will not only be pleased with the high performance of these machines, which are faster, quieter and more accurate, but will also benefit from shorter delivery times.”

Visit Stäubli at Automate (booth #7150) to learn more about the new TS2s, or visit www.staubli.us for more information.

About Stäubli North America

Stäubli North America has over 200 employees supporting Connectors, Robotics and Textiles customers. The company’s North American headquarters is located in Duncan, S.C., and the sales force is strategically placed on the West Coast, Canada, Mexico and elsewhere thoughtout the continent.

Stäubli is a leading manufacturer of textile machinery, quick release couplings and robotics systems. With a workforce of over 5,000 employees Stäubli is present in 29 countries supported by a comprehensive distribution network in 50 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pAmerican Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and SmartBrief Launch Daily News Service
BU
01:59pAIR ASIA : 65 star tortoises, four gold idols seized at Anna International Airport
AQ
01:59pSKECHERS : Performance™ Elite Runner Edward Cheserek Wins at Carlsbad 5000, Tying World-Record Time
BU
01:58pNO LONGER TABOO : Jeanie Buss, John Skipper And More Talk Sports Betting
PU
01:58pEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Advanced Chipset from STMicroelectronics Brings New 100W Power-over-Ethernet Standard to Connectivity and Smart-Building Applications
PU
01:57pUAE's Finablr set to launch London IPO on Tuesday - sources
RE
01:56p100% of Panera Bread's ‘Pieces of Hope for Autism' Cookies Sales April 8th – 14th to Benefit The Dan Marino Foundation
GL
01:56pDairy Council of California Launches The Healthy Eating TABLE, A Scientific Review Series that Translates, Amplifies + Bridges the Latest Evidence in Nutrition + Dairy Science
GL
01:54pARTS WAY MANUFACTURING CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:53pNEWMARK : Del Mar Ventures Group Acquires Retail Center in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor; Plans to Renovate and Reposition Asset
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares tumble as J.P. Morgan analyst downgrades, cuts PT furt..
2Pinterest seeks $15-$17 per share in IPO, below last private valuation
3Stocks mostly flat on profit concerns, oil gains
4PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
5AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About