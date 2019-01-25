StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.23 Delivers New Admin Portal and Telesales Capabilities and Digital Merchandising Enhancements

Fairfield, NJ, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions for the consumer goods industry, announced today the release of StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.23, which includes new functionality for system administrators to increase efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership.

TouchCG Admin Portal is StayinFront’s operational back office tool that enables systems administrators to manage in-field and telesales teams and allows them to maximize the power of their system. The latest release adds new capabilities for administrators to effectively manage promotional discount rules, in-field assets and associated service requests and data from in-field activities. It supports asset management, planograms and push reports, with additional capabilities for assigning tasks to teams and filtering analytics.

To meet the increasing demand for multi-channel selling in the industry, StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.23 introduces new telesales features. With tight integration, easy data sharing and simple management, using the same TouchCG and Admin Portal tools, the new version provides simplicity with added telesales route-to-market capabilities.

The new Consumers Goods release also includes Digital Merchandizing enhancements to photo taking and an integration with StayinFront Chat to provide support for in-field users, improved photo quality and accuracy of product recognition.

With user management and data security on the forefront of companies’ minds, TouchCG 12.23 supports user authentication SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) identity providers for tighter integration with corporate security infrastructure.

Andrew Quinn, Vice President of Research and Development at StayinFront, said, “The Consumer Goods 12.23 release continues StayinFront’s commitment to delivering functionality that improves retail execution and collaboration between Head Office and field teams and their managers.”

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight subsidiary, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

