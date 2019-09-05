Log in
StayinFront Expands its Partnership with Kellogg's® Australia and New Zealand Deployment of TouchCG Advanced

09/05/2019 | 10:09am EDT

Fairfield, NJ, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership between the Kellogg Company (doing business as Kellogg’s), and StayinFront has been expanded with Kellogg’s deploying StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced mobile, cloud-based solution to its field teams in Australia and New Zealand.

For analytics and reporting, the Kellogg’s Australia and New Zealand team will leverage StayinFront Insight®, a high-performance business intelligence data warehouse and web-based reporting portal.

Kellogg’s systems administrators will utilize StayinFront Admin Portal to manage in-field teams and track field activities all within a single system, while its field teams take advantage of the innovative modules of StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced CRM solution for retail execution with its configurable and user-friendly dashboards. For tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling, Kellogg’s has deployed StayinFront’s Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) data insights and intelligent digital merchandising technology.  

Recognized by leading industry experts and analysts, StayinFront was ranked Best-in-Class for Mobile UX, Analytical Insights, Retail Activity Optimization, Guided Selling, Coaching and Interactive Customer Presentations in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2019.

“We were impressed with StayinFront’s cloud-based solution and its ability to integrate with our pre-existing environments, which was an important factor for us,” explained Amit Shah, Kellogg’s AMEA Senior IT Director.

“Expanding our existing relationship with StayinFront to our modern trade route-to-market in the ANZ business was an easy decision to help deliver on our need for market-leading CRM for insights, tracking distribution and to empower field reps to plan and execute more efficiently,” commented Nick Dawes, Sales Director, Kellogg’s Australia.

“We are pleased to be growing our relationship with The Kellogg Company and supporting its sales teams in now 14 markets globally,” said Archel Aguilar, Managing Director, StayinFront Group Australia Pty Ltd. “Our award-winning technology delivers the tools to help empower sales teams globally to do more, know more and sell more across all channels and routes-to-market.”

About Kellogg’s Australia and New Zealand
Since 1924, Kellogg’s has been driven to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Kellogg is the world’s leading cereal company and our brands – Kellogg’s®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Bubbles®, Nutri-Grain®, Special K®, All-Bran®, Sultana Bran®, Coco Pops®, Pringles® and more – are welcomed into homes, nourishing families so they can flourish and thrive. To learn more about our corporate responsibility initiatives and our work to support local communities across Australia and New Zealand, visit http://www.kelloggs.com.au/en_AU/our-story.html.

About StayinFront
StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

StayinFront Contact
Archel Aguilar
Managing Director
StayinFront Group Australia Pty Ltd.
+61.2.9900.1139
aaguilar@stayinfront.com

Media Contact
Crystal Oliveri
Senior Marketing Manager
(973)-461-4800 x3390
pr@stayinfront.com

