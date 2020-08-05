Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steak n Shake Hires Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC and NAI Global to Sell 15 Company-Owned Locations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Steak n Shake Inc. is bringing to market 15 restaurants the company closed during the last 12 months. Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, and their local partners at NAI Global, have been retained to run a sale process of the portfolio with a bid deadline of August 31 and auction date of September 4. It is anticipated additional properties will be sold by Keen-Summit Capital Partners through an auction during September.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805006080/en/

The Keen-Summit team will be bringing to market Steak n Shake locations in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Keen-Summit team will be bringing to market Steak n Shake locations in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Real estate investors and restaurants looking to expand their portfolio are in a position to take advantage of this opportunity, whether they decide to take the entire lot of locations, or explore individual or regional purchases,” said Harold Bordwin, Principal and Managing Director at Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC. “Many of these locations are virtually turn-key with much of the restaurant equipment available within the building.”

The locations the Keen-Summit team will be bringing to market include locations in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, and range between 3,734 and 7,041 sq. ft.

The bid procedures and full offering details are available at www.steaknshakepropertyauction.com.

About Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC:

Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC is a real estate brokerage, workout and investment banking firm specializing in special situations, restructurings, bankruptcies and receiverships. Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC represents property owners, retail and commercial tenants, commercial and industrial businesses, investors, developers, and creditors across various industries. Clients benefit from its reputation for excellence and integrity, extraordinary industry experience, in-depth market knowledge, time-tested business approach, deep industry relationships, workout and bankruptcy expertise, and exceptional execution capabilities. For more information about Keen-Summit Capital Partners, call 646-381-9222 or visit www.keen-summit.com

About NAI Global:

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 375 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with 6,000 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.15 billion square feet of property and facilities. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world. NAI Global provides a complete range of corporate and institutional real estate services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, real estate investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com or www.naiglobalnewslink.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFLEXION THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pMATSON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pSTAAR SURGICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pDARLING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Posts Lower 2Q Profit
DJ
05:57pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Supplemental Operational and Financial Information Q2 2020
PU
05:57pT&G GLOBAL : reports its 2020 Interim Results
PU
05:57pTIVITY HEALTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pZYNGA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pNETAPP : renforce ses relations avec ses partenaires, en développant son Programme de Partenariat Unifié
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group