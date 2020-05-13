Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the event.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth, Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies and Friedreich's ataxia, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical stage candidate, SBT-272, for rare neurodegenerative disease indications following promising preclinical data in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds, including SBT-259, the SBT-550 series of compounds, and other compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
IR@StealthBT.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-ubs-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-301058221.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aDOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO CAP INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
08:47aCHINA RENAISSANCE : to be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index
PR
08:46aACCORD FINANCIAL : Announces Delay in Filing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A and Release of Financial Results
AQ
08:46aHow Sales Analytics Helped a Leading Pharma Company with Sampling Optimization | A Quantzig Success Story
BU
08:46aITRON : Receives OpenADR Certification for its Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS)
BU
08:46aAppian Announces Integration Partnership with Box for Deep Collaboration
GL
08:46aINGERSOLL RAND : to Virtually Participate at 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
08:46aSprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Termination of Management Services Agreement
GL
08:45aECKERT & ZIEGLER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08:45aMISSION READY : IIROC Trading Halt - MRS
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group