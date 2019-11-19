Log in
Stealth Biotherapeutics to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT.

Stealth_BioTherapeutics_Logo

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the event.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel mitochondrial medicines. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases, collectively known as primary mitochondrial diseases, and are also involved in many common age-related diseases. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. We are studying elamipretide in the following primary mitochondrial diseases: primary mitochondrial myopathy, Barth syndrome and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are also studying elamipretide in geographic atrophy associated with dry age-related macular degeneration. Our other pipeline candidates include SBT-272, which we are evaluating for rare neurodegenerative disease indications, and SBT-20 and SBT-259, being evaluated for rare peripheral neuropathies. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondrial-targeted compounds, which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria. We have assembled a highly experienced management team, board of directors and group of scientific advisors to help us achieve our mission of leading mitochondrial medicine.

Media Relations
dna Communications
Kate Contreras, 617-520-7088
Media@StealthBT.com 

Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations
Lauren Stival, 212-362-1200
IR@StealthBT.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-jefferies-2019-london-healthcare-conference-300961267.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics


© PRNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.