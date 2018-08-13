Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stealth Hunting Blinds Renegade Durabond Panel 6×6 Model Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 04:36am CEST

Elkhart, Indiana based hunting equipment company Ambush Hunting Blinds has announced its new Renegade Series hunting blind 6x6 model.

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2018 / Elkhart, Indiana-based hunting equipment dealer Ambush Hunting Blinds has announced its new Renegade 6×6 model. The renegade series is designed for avid hunters and provides the best in stealth, sound, size, comfort, and field of view.

More information can be found here: https://ambushhuntingblinds.com

Hunting blinds are cover devices for hunters and gamekeepers to remain undetected while positioning themselves effectively for when a shot appears. The 6×6 Renegade model by Ambush is a hexagon unit with horizontal windows, providing a full, panoramic view.

The units have tinted windows, a black stealth interior and fully insulated Durabond panels with ventilation to ensure comfort and efficiency throughout a hunt. The windows are fully framed with silencer mechanisms to ensure no noise is created when opening and closing.

The Renegade series model is available in 6×6 and 5×5 and both come equipped with four-leg brackets to accept a 4×4 added elevation. The walls are 1 inch thick and fully insulated using the highly effective Durabond Panel System. The roof is made of Aluminum Framed Durabond System and is insulated with industrial grade rubber covering.

Also available at Ambush Hunting Blinds are the Phantom Series and the Stalker Series. The Phantom Series is the entry-level unit, built with the same equipment and the same manufacturing process as the rest of the units, available in 5×5 in the traditional square box shape.

The Stalker Series is the company's flagship model and is designed in an octagon shape with a unique window configuration to suit multiple shot opportunities using rifles, shotguns, crossbows or bows. This model comes in a 6×6 size and is also equipped with four-leg brackets for an added 4×4 elevation.

The main mission of Ambush Hunting Blinds is to provide the ultimate hunting experience by building the highest quality products available. The company promises to deliver professional grade, ready to hunt products to the outdoor enthusiast with extraordinary service, quality, and value. Interested parties can find more information and locate a dealer at the link above.

Contact Info:

Name: Tim H
Organization: Ambush Hunting Blinds
Address: 3 North Drive, Elkhart, Indiana 46514, United States
Phone: +1-866-259-2635

SOURCE: Ambush Hunting Blinds


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:11aCHONGQING IFS : Joins Hands with International Artists, Creating Original Public Installation Artwork "LOVE.FOUND."
PR
06:05aTESLA : slow disclosure raises governance, social media concerns
RE
06:02aCDK GLOBAL : "CDK Global Integrates With Lyft to Offer Alternative Transportation Option to Thousands of U.S. Auto Dealerships via Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform"
BU
06:01aATPCO Awarded Patent for Cacheless Airline Ticket Pricing Model
GL
06:01aUS Airport Traffic To Grow Over 25% In Next Ten Years
GL
05:48aKKR : to buy control of REEL for $530 million, one of India's biggest buyouts
RE
05:45aOil dips as trade tensions drag; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
05:45aHELPING TO RESOLVE JAPAN'S LACK OF LONG-TERM CARE WORKERS : A Transport Assistance Service Using AI
PU
05:36aC-Store Data Analytics Platform Skupos Inc. Raises $6.4M for Continued Expansion
BU
05:35aLI NING : Continuously enhance profitability with improved operation efficiency, further consolidate li-ning's experience value
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
4TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
5MACROGEN INC : MACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.