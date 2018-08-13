Stealth Hunting Blinds Renegade Durabond Panel 6×6 Model Announced

Elkhart, Indiana based hunting equipment company Ambush Hunting Blinds has announced its new Renegade Series hunting blind 6x6 model.

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2018 / Elkhart, Indiana-based hunting equipment dealer Ambush Hunting Blinds has announced its new Renegade 6×6 model. The renegade series is designed for avid hunters and provides the best in stealth, sound, size, comfort, and field of view.

More information can be found here: https://ambushhuntingblinds.com

Hunting blinds are cover devices for hunters and gamekeepers to remain undetected while positioning themselves effectively for when a shot appears. The 6×6 Renegade model by Ambush is a hexagon unit with horizontal windows, providing a full, panoramic view.

The units have tinted windows, a black stealth interior and fully insulated Durabond panels with ventilation to ensure comfort and efficiency throughout a hunt. The windows are fully framed with silencer mechanisms to ensure no noise is created when opening and closing.

The Renegade series model is available in 6×6 and 5×5 and both come equipped with four-leg brackets to accept a 4×4 added elevation. The walls are 1 inch thick and fully insulated using the highly effective Durabond Panel System. The roof is made of Aluminum Framed Durabond System and is insulated with industrial grade rubber covering.

Also available at Ambush Hunting Blinds are the Phantom Series and the Stalker Series. The Phantom Series is the entry-level unit, built with the same equipment and the same manufacturing process as the rest of the units, available in 5×5 in the traditional square box shape.

The Stalker Series is the company's flagship model and is designed in an octagon shape with a unique window configuration to suit multiple shot opportunities using rifles, shotguns, crossbows or bows. This model comes in a 6×6 size and is also equipped with four-leg brackets for an added 4×4 elevation.

The main mission of Ambush Hunting Blinds is to provide the ultimate hunting experience by building the highest quality products available. The company promises to deliver professional grade, ready to hunt products to the outdoor enthusiast with extraordinary service, quality, and value. Interested parties can find more information and locate a dealer at the link above.

Contact Info:

Name: Tim H

Organization: Ambush Hunting Blinds

Address: 3 North Drive, Elkhart, Indiana 46514, United States

Phone: +1-866-259-2635

SOURCE: Ambush Hunting Blinds