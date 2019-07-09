Stealth Vigilance K-9 Adds Additional Dogs to Their Roster With Active Shooter and Bomb Threats Increasing

To keep up with the ever-growing demand- Stealth Vigilance, LLC (SVK9), added two new Vapor Wake® explosive/firearm detection dogs to their roster. SVK9 finds themselves growing faster than their projections and will continue to add K-9s as the need arises.

“According to government statistics there are an average of 56 explosives related incidents every week and that number is increasing,” said Kyle Breischaft, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SVK9. “We find ourselves in the position of having to expand more quickly to keep up with our client’s needs. We are fortunate to have forward-thinking clients that are proactive about their stakeholders' safety.”

New team members, K-9s Gia and Diver are highly trained canines that detect body-worn explosives and firearms even while the suspect is in motion in a large crowd. These Working K-9s are the highest trained Bomb Dogs in the industry and have greater capability than most Police K-9 units. They are uniquely suited for screening hundreds of people per minute in a non-invasive way.

SVK9 dogs have been used at high-profile events including Super Bowl LIII, NCAA sports, hospitals and many live events.

About SVK9

Stealth Vigilance, LLC is a veteran-owned firm based in Raleigh-Durham that has drug, bomb, and firearm detection dogs for hire in the private sector.

Vapor Wake® detection is the method and system for detecting explosives and other illicit substances. Unlike traditional law enforcement explosive detection dogs trained to view static or stationary objects or people as their “productive area”, Vapor Wake® dogs are trained to continuously sample the air for an explosive target, and then follow it to its source in real time, while the target is in motion.

For more information please visit:

SVK9 Website

SVK9 on Facebook

SVK9 on Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005107/en/