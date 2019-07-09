Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stealth Vigilance K-9 Adds Additional Dogs to Their Roster With Active Shooter and Bomb Threats Increasing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 07:43am EDT

To keep up with the ever-growing demand- Stealth Vigilance, LLC (SVK9), added two new Vapor Wake® explosive/firearm detection dogs to their roster. SVK9 finds themselves growing faster than their projections and will continue to add K-9s as the need arises.

“According to government statistics there are an average of 56 explosives related incidents every week and that number is increasing,” said Kyle Breischaft, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SVK9. “We find ourselves in the position of having to expand more quickly to keep up with our client’s needs. We are fortunate to have forward-thinking clients that are proactive about their stakeholders' safety.”

New team members, K-9s Gia and Diver are highly trained canines that detect body-worn explosives and firearms even while the suspect is in motion in a large crowd. These Working K-9s are the highest trained Bomb Dogs in the industry and have greater capability than most Police K-9 units. They are uniquely suited for screening hundreds of people per minute in a non-invasive way.

SVK9 dogs have been used at high-profile events including Super Bowl LIII, NCAA sports, hospitals and many live events.

About SVK9

Stealth Vigilance, LLC is a veteran-owned firm based in Raleigh-Durham that has drug, bomb, and firearm detection dogs for hire in the private sector.

Vapor Wake® detection is the method and system for detecting explosives and other illicit substances. Unlike traditional law enforcement explosive detection dogs trained to view static or stationary objects or people as their “productive area”, Vapor Wake® dogs are trained to continuously sample the air for an explosive target, and then follow it to its source in real time, while the target is in motion.

For more information please visit:

SVK9 Website
SVK9 on Facebook
SVK9 on Instagram


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aPRIMARY ENERGY METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - PRIM
AQ
08:10aGE HEALTHCARE SELECTS INTOUCH HEALTH TO PROVIDE VIRTUAL COMMUNICATION CAPABILITIES FOR ITS VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTION : Mural
BU
08:10aKOHL'S : Donates $1 Million to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
BU
08:10aALLSCRIPTS : offers a new option for Microsoft's HealthVault users to transition their health data
BU
08:10a10 Hair Care Tips for Naturally Curly Hair From The Professionals at Matrix
BU
08:10aEVERBRIDGE : Tulane University Selects Everbridge as Part of Proactive Campus Safety Initiative
BU
08:10aPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Successfully Incorporates Medicinal Cannabis Extracts into the Sol-Gel Drug Delivery System
EQ
08:09aHILTON WORLDWIDE : First Hilton Garden Inn Arrives in Lithuania; Hilton Garden Inn Vilnius City Centre opens its doors, offering a rooftop terrace with breath-taking views of the city
AQ
08:09aREPUBLIC BANK : ANTIGUA-FINANCE-Antigua PM reports positive talks with Trinidad-based bank on sale of Scotia Bank branch
AQ
08:09aCCA INDUSTRIES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Deutsche Bank shares slide again on skepticism about turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About