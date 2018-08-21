Steam Boiler System (Watertube Boiler, and Fire Tube Boiler) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Steam
Boiler System Market by Component (Boiler, Economizer, Superheater, Air
Preheater, and Feed Pump), Type (Watertube Boiler, and Fire Tube
Boiler), Fuel (Coal, Gas, Biomass, Oil, and Electric), End-user, and
Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The steam boiler system market is projected to reach USD 21.63 billion
by 2023, from an estimated USD 17.66 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.13%.
This growth can be attributed to the increase in industrialization and
urbanization from the developing countries. Furthermore, capacity
additions in conventional power generation to meet the rise in power
demand is likely to drive the steam boiler system market. Focus on
renewable energy sources for power generation could act as a restraint
for this market.
The process industry is estimated to be the largest market during the
forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the
process industry owing to the rise in disposable income and various
initiatives led by the government to improve the food processing sector.
These factors are likely to drive the steam boiler system market for the
Asia Pacific region. For instance, the Government of India plans to
improve the food processing sector by leveraging reforms such as 100%
foreign direct investment (FDI) in the marketing of food products and
various incentives at the central and state government levels along with
a strong focus on the supply chain infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Steam Boiler System Market, By Component
7 Steam Boiler Systems Market, By Type
8 Steam Boiler Systems Market, By Fuel
9 Steam Boiler System Market, By End-User
10 Steam Boiler System Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Benchmarking
-
Alfa Laval
-
Bosch
-
GE
-
Thermax
-
Byworth Boilers
-
Cleaver-Brooks
-
Cochran
-
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
-
Devotion Machineries
-
Forbes Marshall
-
Fulton
-
Parker Boiler
-
Rentech Boilers
-
Thermodyne Engineering System
-
Viessmann
-
Zhengzhou Boiler (Group) Co., Ltd.
-
Bhel
-
Hurst Boilers
-
AMEC Foster Wheeler
-
Siemens
-
Vapor Power International
-
Mitsubishi
