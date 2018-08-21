Log in
Steam Boiler System (Watertube Boiler, and Fire Tube Boiler) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

The "Steam Boiler System Market by Component (Boiler, Economizer, Superheater, Air Preheater, and Feed Pump), Type (Watertube Boiler, and Fire Tube Boiler), Fuel (Coal, Gas, Biomass, Oil, and Electric), End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The steam boiler system market is projected to reach USD 21.63 billion by 2023, from an estimated USD 17.66 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.13%.

This growth can be attributed to the increase in industrialization and urbanization from the developing countries. Furthermore, capacity additions in conventional power generation to meet the rise in power demand is likely to drive the steam boiler system market. Focus on renewable energy sources for power generation could act as a restraint for this market.

The process industry is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the process industry owing to the rise in disposable income and various initiatives led by the government to improve the food processing sector. These factors are likely to drive the steam boiler system market for the Asia Pacific region. For instance, the Government of India plans to improve the food processing sector by leveraging reforms such as 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the marketing of food products and various incentives at the central and state government levels along with a strong focus on the supply chain infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Steam Boiler System Market, By Component

7 Steam Boiler Systems Market, By Type

8 Steam Boiler Systems Market, By Fuel

9 Steam Boiler System Market, By End-User

10 Steam Boiler System Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Benchmarking
  • Alfa Laval
  • Bosch
  • GE
  • Thermax
  • Byworth Boilers
  • Cleaver-Brooks
  • Cochran
  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
  • Devotion Machineries
  • Forbes Marshall
  • Fulton
  • Parker Boiler
  • Rentech Boilers
  • Thermodyne Engineering System
  • Viessmann
  • Zhengzhou Boiler (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Bhel
  • Hurst Boilers
  • AMEC Foster Wheeler
  • Siemens
  • Vapor Power International
  • Mitsubishi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh3mlw/steam_boiler?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
