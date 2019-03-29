Steamships Trading : AGM Notice_Proxy Form_2019

INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Ninety-Fifth Annual General Meeting of Stockholders will be held at Level 1, Harbourside West, Stanley Esplanade, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Friday 7th June 2019 at 12.00 noon to consider the following items of business.

1.To receive the Directors' report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2018.

2.To elect director R.P.N. Bray who retires as director in accordance with Clause 15.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

3.To re-elect directors B.N. Swire and J.H. Woodrow who retire as directors in accordance with Clause 15.3(c) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

4.To re-appoint the auditors and to fix their fees. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the retiring auditors, offer themselves for re- appointment.

5.To carry out any other business that may be brought before the Meeting in conformity with the Constitution.

By order of the Board Port Moresby M.R. Scantlebury, Secretary 8th April 2019

PROXY

SEE OVERLEAF