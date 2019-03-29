Steamships Trading : AGM Notice_Proxy Form_2019

INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Ninety-Fifth Annual General Meeting of Stockholders will be held at Level 1, Harbourside West, Stanley Esplanade, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Friday 7th June 2019 at 12.00 noon to consider the following items of business.
1.To receive the Directors' report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2018.
2.To elect director R.P.N. Bray who retires as director in accordance with Clause 15.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
3.To re-elect directors B.N. Swire and J.H. Woodrow who retire as directors in accordance with Clause 15.3(c) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
4.To re-appoint the auditors and to fix their fees. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the retiring auditors, offer themselves for re- appointment.
5.To carry out any other business that may be brought before the Meeting in conformity with the Constitution.
By order of the Board
Port Moresby
M.R. Scantlebury, Secretary
8th April 2019
PROXY
SEE OVERLEAF
PROXY FORM
The Secretary
Steamships Trading Company Limited
PO Box 1, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
I/We, ….……………….……………………………………………..………………………..…………. (full names) of
……………..……………………………..………………………………………………..…………………… (address) a
member of Steamships Trading Company Limited appoint G.L. Cundle, Chairman of Directors and the nominee for casting votes, or failing him the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12.00 noon on the 7th June 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.
Dated this ………………………..…………….………. day of ………………….…………………..……....….…. 2019
Signed ……………………………………………………………….………………………….………………………….…
A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy who need not be a member of the Company. Proxies must be received at the Registered Office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Should you desire to direct your proxy how to vote, please place a mark in the appropriate box. The Chairman vote in favour of all intends to resolutions for any undirected votes.
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
1. To receive the report and accounts.
|
|
|
2.To elect director:
3.To re-elect directors:
|
(ii)
|
B.N. Swire
|
|
|
|
(iii)
|
J.H. Woodrow
|
|
|
|
3. To Re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors and fix their fees at Kina
|
|
|
|
1,050,000.
|
|
|
