Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steamships Trading : AGM Notice_Proxy Form_2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 12:11am EDT

INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Ninety-Fifth Annual General Meeting of Stockholders will be held at Level 1, Harbourside West, Stanley Esplanade, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Friday 7th June 2019 at 12.00 noon to consider the following items of business.

1.To receive the Directors' report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2018.

2.To elect director R.P.N. Bray who retires as director in accordance with Clause 15.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

3.To re-elect directors B.N. Swire and J.H. Woodrow who retire as directors in accordance with Clause 15.3(c) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

4.To re-appoint the auditors and to fix their fees. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the retiring auditors, offer themselves for re- appointment.

5.To carry out any other business that may be brought before the Meeting in conformity with the Constitution.

By order of the Board

Port Moresby

M.R. Scantlebury, Secretary

8th April 2019

PROXY

SEE OVERLEAF

INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952

PROXY FORM

The Secretary

Steamships Trading Company Limited

PO Box 1, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

I/We, ….……………….……………………………………………..………………………..…………. (full names) of

……………..……………………………..………………………………………………..…………………… (address) a

member of Steamships Trading Company Limited appoint G.L. Cundle, Chairman of Directors and the nominee for casting votes, or failing him the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12.00 noon on the 7th June 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.

Dated this ………………………..…………….………. day of ………………….…………………..……....….…. 2019

Signed ……………………………………………………………….………………………….………………………….…

A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy who need not be a member of the Company. Proxies must be received at the Registered Office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Should you desire to direct your proxy how to vote, please place a mark in the appropriate box. The Chairman vote in favour of all intends to resolutions for any undirected votes.

For

Against

Abstain

1. To receive the report and accounts.

2.To elect director:

(i) R.P.N Bray

3.To re-elect directors:

(ii)

B.N. Swire

(iii)

J.H. Woodrow

3. To Re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors and fix their fees at Kina

1,050,000.

Disclaimer

Steamships Trading Company Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:10:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aPayment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders
PR
01:25aHEBEI YICHEN INDUSTRIAL : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt
PU
01:25aRio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-Ore Contracts
DJ
01:21aMS AUTOTECH : GM to sell closed South Korean plant to local parts maker for $99 million
RE
01:20aCITIC : 2018 Net Profit Rises 14.4% on Year
DJ
01:15aEXCLUSIVE : Goldman's China-backed fund bucks trade tensions to buy U.S. firm
RE
01:15aEXCLUSIVE : Praise for SA league after record AFCON qualifications
AQ
01:09aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Net Profit Beats Estimates, Rising 20.2%
DJ
01:06aNORTH MINING SHARES : Major transaction disposal of a wholly-owned subsidiary
PU
01:06aNORTH MINING SHARES : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
3WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
4AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in cancer drug deal
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.