News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steamships Trading : SST Notification of Dividend Distribution

09/01/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

STEAMSHIPS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SST - 50 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday September 2, 2019

Distribution Amount

PGK 0.25000000

Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

Payment Date

Friday October 4, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

STEAMSHIPS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

055836952

ARBN

1.3

ASX issuer code

SST

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday September 2, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SST

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

ASX +Security Description

50 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday October 4, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

PGK - Kina

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

PGK 0.25000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for

information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Friday September 6, 2019

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution

15.000000

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

PGK

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

PGK 0.25000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

PGK 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

PGK 0.25000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Dividend distributions in Australian Dollars to non resident PNG Shareholders on the 4 October 2019 is dependent on the company's ability to secure foreign exchange. Currently due to Bank of Papua New Guinea exchange controls there is a large back log of currency purchase orders.

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Steamships Trading Company Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:56:01 UTC
