Steamships Trading : SST Notification of Dividend Distribution

Announcement Summary
Entity name
STEAMSHIPS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
SST - 50 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday September 2, 2019
Distribution Amount
PGK 0.25000000
Ex Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
Record Date
Friday September 6, 2019
Payment Date
Friday October 4, 2019
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
STEAMSHIPS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
055836952
ARBN
1.3
ASX issuer code
SST
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday September 2, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
SST
ASX +Security Description
50 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday September 6, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday October 4, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
PGK - Kina
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
PGK 0.25000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for
information to be released
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution
15.000000
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
PGK
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
|
PGK 0.25000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
|
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
PGK 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
income amount
|
PGK 0.25000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Dividend distributions in Australian Dollars to non resident PNG Shareholders on the 4 October 2019 is dependent on the company's ability to secure foreign exchange. Currently due to Bank of Papua New Guinea exchange controls there is a large back log of currency purchase orders.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
