Steamships Trading : SST_Annual_Report_31-Dec-2018

Integral to this vision are the following business strategies:

•The long-term development of a diversified range of businesses in which shareholder value can be created,

•Employment of staff who we believe will further our strategic objectives and will be committed to the group for the long term and providing them with rewarding careers,

•Operational excellence in the way we conduct our business,

•Doing business in a sustainable manner, and

•Commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance.

The Group employs over 2,600 PNG citizens and non- citizens in diverse divisions grouped under the operating categories of Logistics, Property and Commercial & Investments.

Steamships core values include the following:

•Safety - We prioritise safety awareness and compliance to ensure our business operations are conducted safely.

•Integrity - Taking the more ethical and honest path; honouring our commitments and delivering on our promises; creating a bond of trust that sustains relationships with our staff, customers, shareholders, business partners and the communities in which we do business.

•Excellence - Our customers and colleagues expect us to deliver high quality goods and services. If something is to be done, we believe it should be done in the best possible way.