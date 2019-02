Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report to the Stock Exchange

In 2018, PNG took pride in successfully hosting the APEC summit and issuing its first USD denominated sovereign bond. Steamships also celebrated 100 years since its incorporation. The country & its economy were rocked by an earthquake affecting the resource production areas of the Highlands and Western Province early in the year, but has since recovered well.

The underlying profit shows the impact of a continuation of the difficult economic conditions experienced over the past few years. The moderate increases in some key commodity prices earlier in the year did not have a noticeable positive impact on the wider economy. Furthermore, the ongoing shortage of foreign currency in PNG has suppressed economic activity. The forex situation does appear to be alleviating, helped somewhat by the USD bond issue.

Although there was a modest boost to the Port Moresby economy from the APEC Leaders' summit, the growth in hotel and property capacity has increased competitive pressure in an otherwise weak demand environment. Steamships' sales revenue increased 0.5% to K560 million against last year's

K558 million, on a continuing basis, after the sale of Laga Industries and the loss of the stevedoring businesses in Port Moresby and Lae.

2018 2017 Change K000's K000's Net Profit attributable to shareholders 69,529 41,516 67.5% Add back / (less) impact of significant items (post tax & minority interest) Reversal of Impairment of Convertible Notes - (12,541) Impairment of Fixed Assets, Goodwill (incl Vessels) 7,854 8,306 Impairment of Inventory - 1,012 Disputed IRC Assessment - 10,640 Tax Loss Write Off 21,469 11,108 Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off 1,498 5,965 Gain on Sale of Laga Industries (48,584) (1,586) Loss on Disposal of Vessels 687 814 Gain on Sale of Properties (984) - Salvage Profit (8,165) (3,459) Total impact of significant items (26,225) 20,258 Underlying profit attributable to shareholders 43,304 61,775 -29.9%

Depreciation in 2018 was K82.9 million (excluding impairments) against K94.6 million in 2017, and interest on borrowings (excluding capitalised interest) was K10.3 million against K13.5 million in 2017. Capital expenditure for the year was K56.1 million (with capitalised interest of K1.7 million) against K54.1 million (with capitalised interest of K1.4 million) in 2017 reflecting a continuation of the cautious investment programme in the current economic climate. The group's net operating cash flow generation improved 14.3% to K116.7 million against K102 million in 2017. The cash balance at year end is K193.5m.

A final dividend of 120 toea per share has been proposed and will be paid following approval at the company's annual general meeting on the 7th of June 2019, subject to Steamships' ability to secure

foreign exchange for non PNG shareholders. This brings the total dividend for the year to 165 toea per share (2017 = 110 toea per share). The dividend is unfranked and there is no conduit foreign income.

Significant items

As disclosed at the half year, the company sold its 100% shareholding in Laga Industries Ltd in July 2018 and recognised a gain on the sale.

Also as initially disclosed at the half year, the cessation of operations of the joint venture stevedoring companies in Port Moresby and Lae has resulted in a further impairment of assets at year end as the residual fixed assets in these companies have now been sold. In addition, the soft international market for coastal vessels and oversupply of such vessels in PNG, has resulted in an impairment of some of the vessels in the Consort Express Lines fleet. An impairment of K7.9m (net) has been recognised for all the above.

Consort Express Lines has recorded a tax loss for the past few years and such cumulative losses are available to offset future taxable profits in computation of the company's tax liability. A deferred tax asset of K30.6m was recognised at 31 December 2017 in respect of tax losses. Management have re-assesed the recoverability of tax losses at 31 December 2018 in light of current trading conditions and determined that it is prudent that the tax loss is no longer carried forward as a deferred tax asset, notwithstanding management's efforts to utilise value for these tax losses in the future.

Pacific Towing successfully completed numerous salvage operations in 2018. Such operations are unpredictable and as such they are accounted for as significant items as distinct from the on-going operations, the results of which are described below.

Logistics

The Joint Venture Port Services businesses had a steady performance in 2018, notwithstanding the loss of Port Moresby and Lae operations on the award by the PNG Government of the International Terminal Operator concession to a foreign enterprise early in the year. JVPS continues to enjoy strong business in ports outside these centres and is optimistic of continuing to provide high quality services to its customers in regional locations.

East West transport continues to grow profitably across the country due to a strong customer and fleet reliability focus.

Consort Express Lines experienced a highly competitive coastal liner and projects shipping market. Disappointingly, fleet reliability and schedule integrity fell short of expectations this year. Charter vessels were deployed from overseas to meet the needs of customers. New systems and expertise introduced in 2018 positions Consort for an improved performance in 2019. Whilst investment in the resource sector was relatively weak, the market is expected to recover in the medium term which bodes better for projects work.

Pacific Towing experienced a satisfactory year in its principal harbour towage work across ports in PNG. It has relocated its main base to the new Motukea port in Port Moresby. Other activities, being non-harbour towage, diving and life raft activity, were steady. The company was engaged in a number of successful salvage operations in 2018.

Property & Hotels

Pacific Palms Property experienced a reduction in yields in 2018 but an increase in occupancy delivered a profit in line with expectations. Numerous projects were completed in the year. The Harbourside Development in Port Moresby reached full occupancy and construction of the second phase residential, commercial and retail development will commence shortly.

Coral Sea Hotels did not experience the anticipated boost from the APEC related events held through 2018 although it performed well during the APEC Leaders' summit. The increase in competitive supply of hotel rooms in Port Moresby may prove challenging for the industry to absorb until growth returns for business and tourist arrivals. Nevertheless, CSH is committed to remain competitive through a sustained focus on investment in the training and development of its staff as well as the quality of its product.

Commercial

Laga Industries generated satisfactory sales growth in 2018 and was successfully divested in July 2018.

Colgate-Palmolive, (PNG) Limited a PNG incorporated joint venture, saw volume and sales revenue growth across both the Oral Care & Home Care categories, however Personal Care, whilst delivering sales revenue growth, suffered some volume decline as a result of increased tariffs pushing prices up. Overall margin for the business improved and costs were prudently managed to finish below prior year and budget.

Trading Outlook 2019 is expected to be another challenging year for the PNG economy. With APEC behind us, the Government will be focused on reducing the fiscal deficit and alleviating the foreign currency shortage. The recently introduced Foreign Investment Review Authority bill requires constructive dialogue between all stakeholders to achieve the aim of promoting local business development without inadvertently destabilising the economy and discouraging foreign investment.

The resource extraction sector is expected to expand in 2019. The recently signed MoU's for both the Papua LNG (natural gas) and Wafi Golpu (copper) projects should progress to binding agreements and subsequent significant investment.

We do not dwell in the past in recognising our centenary year in 2018, rather we remain firmly focused on the future and our commitment to the development of the country and people of PNG and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Statement of comprehensive income

Continuing Operations

Revenues

Operating Expenses Cost of goods & services Staff Cost

Depreciation & amortisation Impairment of fixed assets, goodwill Impairment of inventory

Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off Finance- net

Other operating expenses Other gains / (losses)

Share of net profits of associates and joint venture entities accounted for using the equity method

Profit before Income Tax

Income tax expense

Profit from Continuing Operations

Profit after tax from Discontinued Operations

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

Attributable to:

Shareholders

Non Controlling Interests

Current period - K'000 Previous corresponding period - K'000 560,817 (81,225) (122,217) (82,974) (11,710) - (1,498) (10,293) (188,382) (390) 5,628 558,037 (71,453) (129,204) (94,615) (13,516) (1,445) (6,742) (13,469) (190,275) 15,244 7,525 67,756 (53,886) 60,087 (29,733) 13,870 49,831 63,701 69,529 (5,828) 30,354 7,236 37,590 41,516 (3,926) 63,701 37,590

Appendix 4E Page 5