Steamships Trading : SST_full year Accounts 31 -Dec-2018

03/29/2019

2018ANNUAL REPORT

CONTENTS

Brief Profile of Steamships Group . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 2

Financial Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Chairman's Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

Directors' Review . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 8

Review of Operations - LOGISTICS . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Consort Express Lines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Pacific Towing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Joint Venture Port Services . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

East West Transport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

Review of Operations - PROPERTY . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Coral Sea Hotels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Pacific Palms Property . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Sustainability. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

Financial Section . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 Statements of Comprehensive Income . . . . . . . 20 Statement of Changes in Equity . . . . . . . . . . 21 Statements of Financial Position . . . . . . . . . . 22 Statements of Cash Flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 Notes to the Financial Statements . . . . . . . . . 24 Independent Auditor's Report . . . . . . . . . . . 58 Directors' Report. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64 Stock Exchange Information . . . . . . . . . . . . 68

Company Directory . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IBC

Steamships Annual Report 2018

1

BRIEF PROFILE OF THE STEAMSHIPS GROUP

Steamships Trading Company (Steamships) is a committed investor in Papua New Guinea and celebrated its 100 year anniversary in 2018. The Group is a well-established business conglomerate with diverse commercial interests and listings on both the Australian and Port Moresby Stock Exchanges.

Steamships has a vision to build a valuable and profitable business that is widely respected as being the best group to work for and with which to do business.

Integral to this vision are the following business strategies:

The long-term development of a diversified range of businesses in which shareholder value can be created,

Employment of staff who we believe will further our strategic objectives and will be committed to the group for the long term and providing them with rewarding careers,

Operational excellence in the way we conduct our business,

Doing business in a sustainable manner, and

Commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance.

The Group employs over 2,600 PNG citizens and non- citizens in diverse divisions grouped under the operating categories of Logistics, Property and Commercial & Investments.

Steamships core values include the following:

Safety - We prioritise safety awareness and compliance to ensure our business operations are conducted safely.

Integrity - Taking the more ethical and honest path; honouring our commitments and delivering on our promises; creating a bond of trust that sustains relationships with our staff, customers, shareholders, business partners and the communities in which we do business.

Excellence - Our customers and colleagues expect us to deliver high quality goods and services. If something is to be done, we believe it should be done in the best possible way.

Customer Focus - Our customers are the final judges of our success or failure. We understand and respond to the needs of our customers.

People Development - We value a working environment that fosters innovation and encourages personal development and learning.

Humility - We believe in the need to respect and to learn from others. To do this we must be aware of our own limitations and to seek to understand other perspectives.

Continuity - We take a long term view. We grow our business sustainably and create enduring value that earns the respect of our customers, our staff, our communities and our shareholders.

Steamships is aware of its prominent position in the community and its responsibility to serve that community. The Group continues to be one of PNG's largest private sector employers and one of the largest supporters of community initiatives in education, health and social welfare. Steamships ensures that core sustainability concepts are embedded in its business models and systems. The Group is wholly aware that its business goals cannot be achieved unless this is the case. Steamships cannot succeed without the engagement and support of the people it employs, the loyalty and satisfaction of its customers, the local communities and the environment in which it operates.

Steamships is still showing it has the resources and capacity, vision and capability to meet the dynamic needs of a growing country.

2Steamships Annual Report 2018

BRIEF PROFILE OF STEAMSHIPS GROUP

STEAMSHIPS' ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

STEAMSHIPS TRADING COMPANY

LOGISTICS

PROPERTY

COMMERCIAL &

INVESTMENTS

Consort Express

Pacific

EastWest

Port

Pacific Palms

Coral Sea

Colgate

Lines

Towing

Transport

Services

Property

Hotels

Palmolive JV

X5 Associate Port

JV Port Services

Harbourside

Croesus

Services Co's

(x9 JV LO Entities)

Development JV

(x3 entities)

Pacific

Rumana JV

Wonye JV

Viva No 31 JV

Steamships Annual Report 2018

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steamships Trading Company Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:10:14 UTC
