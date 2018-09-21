Log in
Steel Market: Steel Prices, Steel Metal, Steel Suppliers, Strategic Sourcing Insights, Cost Benefit Analysis and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

09/21/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Steel Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005143/en/

Global Steel Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

The growing need for lightweight steel metal in the automotive industry is increasing the growth of the steel market and is subsequently resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum. In addition, work on 33,449 MW wind projects in the US is also creating a huge demand for steel, which is resulting in significant market growth.

Considering the logistics/regulatory convenience and costs, the buyers should procure from suppliers who are located near the buyer’s facility,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

The current analysis of the steel market reveals that the possibility of changes in government policies will cast a significant effect on the supplier’s business. Request a FREE sample report to get guidance from our procurement experts on the best strategies to tackle such business complexities in the steel market.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the steel market.

  • High demand for the steel metal from the automotive industry.
  • Favorable trade policies across several regions are increasing the demand for the steel metal across the construction, automotive, and energy industries.
  • Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the materials category offer significant insight into procurement organization objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Steel market

US market insights

  • Supplier cost structure in the US
  • Margins of suppliers in the US
  • Category cost drivers
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best Practices

  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
  • Want customized information? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power score
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.


© Business Wire 2018
