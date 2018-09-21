Steel Market: Steel Prices, Steel Metal, Steel Suppliers, Strategic Sourcing Insights, Cost Benefit Analysis and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Steel Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The growing need for lightweight steel metal in the automotive industry is increasing the growth of the steel market and is subsequently resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum. In addition, work on 33,449 MW wind projects in the US is also creating a huge demand for steel, which is resulting in significant market growth.

“Considering the logistics/regulatory convenience and costs, the buyers should procure from suppliers who are located near the buyer’s facility,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the steel market.

High demand for the steel metal from the automotive industry.

Favorable trade policies across several regions are increasing the demand for the steel metal across the construction, automotive, and energy industries.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the materials category offer significant insight into procurement organization objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Steel market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

