Steel Market: Steel Prices, Steel Metal, Steel Suppliers, Strategic Sourcing Insights, Cost Benefit Analysis and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

The growing need for lightweight steel metal in the automotive industry
is increasing the growth of the steel market and is subsequently
resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum. In
addition, work on 33,449 MW wind projects in the US is also creating a
huge demand for steel, which is resulting in significant market growth.
“Considering the logistics/regulatory convenience and costs, the
buyers should procure from suppliers who are located near the buyer’s
facility,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.
The current analysis of the steel market reveals that the possibility of
changes in government policies will cast a significant effect on the
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
steel market.
-
High demand for the steel metal from the automotive industry.
-
Favorable trade policies across several regions are increasing the
demand for the steel metal across the construction, automotive, and
energy industries.
-
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the materials
category offer significant insight into procurement organization
objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability
and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Steel market
US market insights
-
Supplier cost structure in the US
-
Margins of suppliers in the US
-
Category cost drivers
-
Best Practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
-
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
