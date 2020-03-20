Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Steep capacity cut leaves airlines with overhedged jet fuel headache

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:45am EDT
An aeroplane takes off over a snow capped mountain as seen from Stormont in Belfast

The collapse in global passenger flights has left airlines with fresh challenges: how to manage overhedged jet fuel positions as oil prices crashed to just a third of some contracts agreed in anticipation of rising prices and solid air travel demand.

A shattered global airline industry is now seeking tens of billions dollars from state bail-outs to absorb the shock from the coronavirus pandemic, as many have grounded almost entire fleets and placed thousands of workers on unpaid leave to stay afloat.

With a sharp plunge in oil prices and the rapid spread of the flu-like virus globally raising uncertainty when and how strongly air travel demand will recover, airlines are now left counting the cost of their heavy fuel hedging.

"Given the substantial reduction in our capacity, we do have an overhedged position and that will come at a cost... that we'll realize in the next couple of months," Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told analysts this week.

"That's going to be a key part of how we manage our cash inflows and cash outflows. So in terms of a specific number, that's just going to be a part of our fuel consumption and cost that we have in this quarter but also into next quarter."

Global oil prices are down nearly 60% from the start of the year after talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, broke down, which led Saudi Arabia to ramp up supply and start a price war.

Brent crude futures slumped below $30 a barrel earlier this week to its lowest since 2003.

Many airlines usually manage their fuel costs by locking in future prices through derivative trades known as hedges to protect against sharp price hikes. Airlines last suffered billions of dollars of losses on their fuel hedges during the 2015-2016 oil price crash.

Asian refining margins for jet fuel, which normally trade at a hefty premium to crude oil, plunged this week to the lowest ever based on Refinitiv data going back to early 2009 due to weak demand from airlines and other transport industries.

Several airlines have already hedged the bulk of their normal annual fuel consumption at levels nearly two to three times that of current Brent and jet fuel prices <JET-SIN>.

"If we do not fly, what does it mean for our hedging? Well, there will be a certain, as you say, loss go through the P&L every month, which will be then be classified into financial costs since there will be no flying," Lufthansa chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson told analysts this week.

Singapore Airlines hedged nearly three-quarters of its fuel for the financial year that begins in April, with 51% hedged on jet fuel at $71 a barrel and 22% on Brent at $58.

Cathay Pacific hedged around 35% of its jet fuel throughout this year at between $61.37 and $65.41 per barrel of Brent, while Air France KLM is hedged 63% for the first half of the year at an average $638 per tonne of jet fuel, or $81 a barrel.

Ryanair has 90% of its jet fuel consumption hedged in the current quarter at $667 a tonne, falling to $649 a tonne in the June quarter, and AirAsia X has 80% of its oil hedged for the first quarter and 71% for the second quarter at an average price of $60 per barrel.

Some airlines are already plotting their future hedging strategy, with the recent plunge not deterring them from taking out protection against future price rises.

"We are thinking around how to structure our hedge profile to ensure that we've got both our participation (in a price fall) but protection as well from a higher fuel price," Qantas' Hudson said.

"Because what we've seen in the past is that when demand returns and recovers, that fuel price most likely will increase. So we are staying flexible and thinking about both sides of the recovery process."

(Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Jamie Freed and Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.40% 4.677 Real-time Quote.-54.16%
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -12.50% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
AIRASIA X BERHAD -11.11% 0.04 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -11.67% 10.29 Delayed Quote.-64.12%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.51% 8.16 End-of-day quote.-1.69%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 11.85% 217.9822 Delayed Quote.-68.80%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. -24.86% 13600 End-of-day quote.-23.81%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 6.00% 9.506 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 2.71% 11.76 Delayed Quote.-69.67%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.28% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-69.90%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 9.32% 9.082 Delayed Quote.-43.12%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -6.28% 6.12 End-of-day quote.-5.26%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.47% 21.28 Delayed Quote.-75.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aThai court fines Philip Morris $4 million for customs violations
RE
07:08aLondon Capital & Finance bondholders challenge UK compensation system
RE
07:07aSingapore has 40 new virus cases, mostly imported, steps up distancing
RE
07:03aTesla's China car registrations fall 35% month-on-month in February
RE
06:58aMONEX EUROPE : Currencies rally vs US dollar amid reprieve in global risk-aversion
PU
06:56aUK government readies extreme measures to right capsizing economy
RE
06:56aUK government readies extreme measures to right capsizing economy
RE
06:53aAnglo American says to reschedule work to at mines to contain virus
RE
06:51aCoronavirus forces 15% of Vietnamese firms to cut production
RE
06:48aEU okays Danish aid for rail-road link to Germany
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group