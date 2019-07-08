Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stefan Buck Appointed GM of NSF International's Global Drinking Water Treatment Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:04am EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stefan Buck has been promoted to General Manager of NSF International’s Global Drinking Water Treatment Unit and Biosafety Cabinet Programs.

In his new role, Buck will be responsible for NSF International’s certification services for point-of-use (POU) and point-of-entry (POE) drinking water treatment systems and components as well as for NSF’s biosafety cabinet certification and field certifier accreditation program.

“We are thrilled to promote Stefan to GM for NSF’s drinking water treatment unit and biosafety cabinet programs. He has been an important member of our group’s success in recent years. We look forward to a seamless transition and continued growth of the program under his leadership,” says Dave Purkiss, NSF International’s Vice President for Water Systems.

Buck joined NSF in 2013 and was named Business Unit Manager for NSF’s Global Water Program – Filtration Division in 2014, where he directed day-to-day operations of NSF’s filtration certification program. In this role, he worked closely with drinking water filter manufacturers during the testing and certification process and helped identify emerging drinking water treatment issues and needs for new protocols and standards.

Buck was directly involved in NSF International’s public health communication efforts during the Flint water crisis, when NSF International, as third-party expert, helped local and federal regulators and news media understand the need for testing and certification of drinking water filters with lead reduction claims.

Before joining NSF International, Buck served more than 10 years in the environmental industry with special interest in hazardous waste risk assessment and energy efficiency of buildings.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Lake Forest College and a master’s degree in environmental management from the University of Maryland.

NSF International facilitated the development of the American National Standards for point-of-use (such as faucet-mount and water pitcher filters) and point-of-entry (such as whole-house filter systems) water treatment products used by consumers to provide clean, safe drinking water for their families. These standards address the safety of materials that come in contact with drinking water, the structural integrity of the products and the contaminant reduction performance claims made by manufacturers. In addition to facilitating the development of new standards, and maintaining and updating existing standards through its Standards group, NSF’s program teams certify products to these standards and to those of other certification bodies.

NSF also certifies the design, construction and performance of biosafety cabinets and provides biosafety cabinet field certifier accreditation. NSF certification provides personnel, environmental and product protection for work involving procedures assigned to biosafety levels 1, 2, 3 and 4.

To schedule an interview, contact Fran LeFort at media@nsf.org or +1.734.773.4253.

About NSF International
In 2019, NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The global public health organization facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods sectors to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International’s global water programs provide risk assessments, testing, inspection and certification services for the water industry from source to tap. NSF led the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water to help protect public health and the environment and minimize adverse health effects. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards.

Attachment 

Fran LeFort
NSF International
+1 734 773 4253
flefort@nsf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR PSMT, BE, TUSK AND BOX : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
09:22aBIOCON : Pre-Approval U.S. FDA Inspection Conducted at Biocon's Insulins Facilities in Malaysia
AQ
09:22aEVOTEC : and venture capital consortium form 'Breakpoint Therapeutics GmbH'
AQ
09:22aBEIGENE : Priority Review Granted to BeiGene's Supplemental New Drug Application in China for Tislelizumab in Urothelial Carcinoma
AQ
09:22aFirst Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund Changes Principal Investment Strategies and Name to First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund
BU
09:19aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : July 8, 2019 "Chaumet in Majesty. Jewels of Sovereigns Since 1780" exhibition celebrates the history of the tiara
PU
09:19aCHINA SOFT POWER TECHNOLOGY : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER (in PDF)
PU
09:19aPRICESMART : Announces June Sales
PU
09:19aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Issues Open Letter to Shareholders and Provides Investor Presentation Highlighting Path to Significant Value Creation
PU
09:19aSRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PCL : Appointment of director in replace of resigned director and Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Axe falls on 18,000 Deutsche Bank jobs in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
5EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About