Stefanik Cosponsors Legislation to Support Dairy Product Donation Programs

Washington, D.C. - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is cosponsoring the bipartisan Farmers MILK Act, legislation to expand the existing USDA Milk Donation program to help get milk into the hands of those in need. The bill authorizes USDA to act as a matchmaker between dairy producers with excess supply of milk with food banks that can distribute that milk to those in need. It also authorizes an additional $4 million a year for this important program.

'Our dairy farmers have faced an unprecedented crisis throughout COVID-19 after issues arose along the supply chain,' said Congresswoman Stefanik. 'I have spoken with dairy farmers from across the district who have had to dump milk and am working with the USDA and the Trump Administration to provide relief for them. I have also heard from local community leaders that food banks have seen an increase in the number of families they are serving. This bill helps to bridge that gap and get our farmers valuable product back into our communities in need. I will continue to advocate at the federal level for direct relief for our farmers and agriculture businesses who have worked tirelessly to feed their communities, even during this crisis.'

