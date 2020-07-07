Log in
Stefanik Presented with U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Spirit of Enterprise” Award

07/07/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Washington, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce presented Congresswoman Elise Stefanik with their annual 'Spirit of Enterprise' award through a virtual event with both the U.S. Chamber and NY-21 Chambers of Commerce. Following the presentation of the award, Congresswoman Stefanik and U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark took questions from various NY-21 Chambers of Commerce and local businesses.

The 'Spirit of Enterprise' award is given in recognition of Members of Congress who support a pro-growth and pro-business agenda in the second session of the 116th Congress.

'I'm honored and grateful to once again receive the 'Spirit of Enterprise' award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,' said Congresswoman Stefanik. 'I grew up in a small business family and know firsthand how burdensome regulations and high taxes greatly impede growth for our local North Country small businesses. As we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to support and bring forth pro-growth and pro-business policies in Congress. I will always be a fierce advocate for the expansion of our North Country economy.'

'In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth,' said Suzanne P. Clark, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. 'As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system. I'm proud to recognize Rep. Stefanik for her commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America's workforce and on Main Streets across the nation.'

###

Disclaimer

Elise Stefanik published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 21:43:00 UTC
