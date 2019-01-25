Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stefanini Acquires the Legal Startup Intelligenti in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:37am EST

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company acquires Intelligenti, a solid legal firm in Brazil. The company offers solutions addressed to the management of lawsuits, civil, labor, tax and administrative. Intelligenti’s portfolio also includes solutions to generate and manage contracts, assist banks, energy companies, telecommunications, retail and other areas that have direct relation with the final consumer to have better control over processes and lower cost of management.

The new company of the Stefanini Group has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that allows it, through integrated software, to generate control of several tools in the processes, as well as provide information that can guide the best decision making.

Currently, Intelligenti has seven clients and accumulates the volume of 200,000 processes. "We offer tailor-made technology for every type of business, both for large corporations (Corporate Solutions), which have legal departments and a large volume of processes, as well as law firms (Business Solutions). We use technology to manage the back office, help make strategic decisions, reduce administrative procedures, generate the economy, and gain quality so that lawyers can focus on legal management,” said Thiago Rocha da Palma, commercial director of Intelligenti.

"We are investing heavily in our digital offer and we see in this acquisition the opportunity to expand our participation in the legal sector of large companies. Our expectation is to invest R$300 million ($80 million USD) in acquisitions over the next three or four years,” said Marco Stefanini, global CEO of Stefanini.

Corporate solutions are developed into modules and can be deployed tailored to the legal demands of companies, such as large legal departments of financial institutions, telephony, energy, retail, and controlling the large volume of processes within the company with the use of AI. The business solution is directed toward law firms whose software for process automation was developed based on expertise in legal processes. The technology is divided into modules and can be fully customized, enabling automated, standardized and repetitive procedures that consume employee time.

"Intelligenti's solution is fully aligned with the concept of Lawtech, which uses a number of new technological tools to automate legal departments, in addition to bringing more effectiveness and cost reduction," said Alexandre Vômero, Stefanini BPO director for Latin America.

In addition to Intelligenti, Stefanini acquired in 2018 the company Estatistica Segura, which transforms collected data into insights to generate new business, and Magma, a multidisciplinary startup specialized in information technology for the health segment.

Stefanini has become increasingly competitive with its innovation ecosystem and supporting the digital transformation of its customers. "The expectation is to contribute, as well as act more  connected and collaborative, with the goal of improving the customer experience,” said Stefanini.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber (Carla.ferber@stefanini.com)

Vanessa Morais (Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com)

+1 248 263.8612

 

stefanini.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aGRINDEKS : Estonian retailer Tallinna Kaubamaja leads trade on Baltic stock exchanges Friday
AQ
11:12aINDIAN OIL : HC stays IOCL parking fee collection
AQ
11:12aAPOLLO HOSPITALS : South east Asia's first proton therapy centre in Chennai
AQ
11:12aINDIAN OIL : Maneka Gandhi opens Ujjwala Utsav at Jagatsinghpur
AQ
11:12aINFOSYS : techie to go on indefinite fast for clean politics
AQ
11:12aDELTA ELECTRONICS : Taiwan's Delta Electronics eyes Krishnagiri for Rs 4,000 electronic plant
AQ
11:12aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Rs 1000 crore green push in Tamil Nadu to add jobs, houses
AQ
11:12aGAMING INNOVATION GROUP : Powers Hard Rock's Online Sportsbook Launch in Jew Jersey
PR
11:11aICICI BANK : Has CBI raided the wrong premises of Videocon group?
AQ
11:11aPETREL ENERGY : David Biggs to be appointed Director at EGM
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.