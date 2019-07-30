Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stefanini Announces Robust Cloud Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cloud market is booming. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is forecast to reach $210 billion in 2019, an increase of 23.8% year-to-year. Gartner estimates the worldwide public cloud services market will grow 17.3% in 2019 to $206.2 billion, up from $175.8 billion in 2018. The fastest-growing segment of the market is cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS), which is forecasted to grow 27.6 percent in 2019 to reach $39.5 billion.

With this expanding market in mind and to meet client needs, Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, now offers customers cloud infrastructure solutions to support customers on their journey through Digital Transformation.

According to Daniel Quintão, Director of Innovation & Solution, Stefanini offers consulting services, analyzing application compliance for this scenario, providing services in architecture, integration and development, implementation and customization of SaaS (Software as a Service) applications. “We want to encourage our customers to create processes within their companies, positioning Stefanini as an accelerator capable of driving digital transformation with an innovative ecosystem,” explains Quintao.

Cloud offer tailored to the client

Stefanini's proposes to implement the cloud offering according to each client's profile and demand, ensuring that the application is 100% cloud-adherent, reliable, scalable and multicloud. To do this, Stefanini capitalizes on innovation teams, working in a squad format and using agile tools and methods to achieve a specific objective for each business. Teams are self-organized and self-managed, with the power to keep their decisions business-oriented. With the company’s cloud management platform, Stefanini Cloud Platform, it ensures full control and transparency of Stefanini cloud usage and cloud services.

“The digital transformation process will affect every business, radically changing business models and revolutionizing the way brands communicate with customers. In this scenario, the concept of Cloud Computing will make life easier for IT managers, making the digital transformation process a smarter, more accessible and uncomplicated experience for companies of any size,” said Quintão.

The journey to cloud adoption is specific to each company and is divided into steps. First, a project is developed and implemented to foster familiarity with the benefits of the cloud. Then a foundation is set for scaling cloud adoption, which includes an environment configured for the operations model. After this process comes the cloud migration period, and then it's time to focus on reinventing, leveraging the flexibility of IT infrastructure services to transform and accelerate innovation processes by applying new services such as chatbots, PDF document reading, and more.

The cloud ecosystem is designed to allow for accessiblity and, in many cases, withstand peak access, enabling scalability and security. “We have been able to develop endless possibilities for creating a cloud innovation ecosystem with a modern approach that aims to support and accelerate our customer's digital transformation processes,” concludes the executive.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber (Carla.ferber@stefanini.com)

Vanessa Morais (Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com)

+1 248 263.8612 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pAlithya Achieves the 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications
AQ
03:05pCV SCIENCES : Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership With The Kroger Co.
AQ
03:05pCorning Down Over 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pDIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pNEWELL BRANDS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pPUBLIC STORAGE : Announces the Appointment of a New Director
BU
03:03pMid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch
GL
03:03pMID PENN BANCORP : Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch
AQ
03:02pBoenning & Scattergood Proudly Announces Expansion of Private Client Group Presence in Columbus, Ohio with Addition of Sweney Cartwright & Co. Team
BU
03:01pThryv® Launches “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Series
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group