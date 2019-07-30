Stefanini Announces Robust Cloud Infrastructure

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cloud market is booming. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) , worldwide spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is forecast to reach $210 billion in 2019, an increase of 23.8% year-to-year. Gartner estimates the worldwide public cloud services market will grow 17.3% in 2019 to $206.2 billion, up from $175.8 billion in 2018. The fastest-growing segment of the market is cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS), which is forecasted to grow 27.6 percent in 2019 to reach $39.5 billion.



With this expanding market in mind and to meet client needs, Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, now offers customers cloud infrastructure solutions to support customers on their journey through Digital Transformation.

According to Daniel Quintão, Director of Innovation & Solution, Stefanini offers consulting services, analyzing application compliance for this scenario, providing services in architecture, integration and development, implementation and customization of SaaS (Software as a Service) applications. “We want to encourage our customers to create processes within their companies, positioning Stefanini as an accelerator capable of driving digital transformation with an innovative ecosystem,” explains Quintao.

Cloud offer tailored to the client

Stefanini's proposes to implement the cloud offering according to each client's profile and demand, ensuring that the application is 100% cloud-adherent, reliable, scalable and multicloud. To do this, Stefanini capitalizes on innovation teams, working in a squad format and using agile tools and methods to achieve a specific objective for each business. Teams are self-organized and self-managed, with the power to keep their decisions business-oriented. With the company’s cloud management platform, Stefanini Cloud Platform, it ensures full control and transparency of Stefanini cloud usage and cloud services.

“The digital transformation process will affect every business, radically changing business models and revolutionizing the way brands communicate with customers. In this scenario, the concept of Cloud Computing will make life easier for IT managers, making the digital transformation process a smarter, more accessible and uncomplicated experience for companies of any size,” said Quintão.

The journey to cloud adoption is specific to each company and is divided into steps. First, a project is developed and implemented to foster familiarity with the benefits of the cloud. Then a foundation is set for scaling cloud adoption, which includes an environment configured for the operations model. After this process comes the cloud migration period, and then it's time to focus on reinventing, leveraging the flexibility of IT infrastructure services to transform and accelerate innovation processes by applying new services such as chatbots, PDF document reading, and more.

The cloud ecosystem is designed to allow for accessiblity and, in many cases, withstand peak access, enabling scalability and security. “We have been able to develop endless possibilities for creating a cloud innovation ecosystem with a modern approach that aims to support and accelerate our customer's digital transformation processes,” concludes the executive.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

