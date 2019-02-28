Stefanini Boosts its Core Banking Platform TOPAZ

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company is strengthening their TOPAZ Core Banking Solution globally and revamping the brand, reflecting the flexibility and dynamism that make up the solution. Focused on the development of all stages of bank management, TOPAZ allows financial companies of any size to transform their core banking processes with greater agility, ease, security and cost reduction.



Fully connected to the purpose of Stefanini - Co-creating solutions for a better future, the TOPAZ logo (co-created with Stefanini) adds flexibility and dynamism, represented by circles that constantly move and intertwine. The conception was idealized as a digital currency associated with the banking core.

The company has a complete digital banking offer to direct its clients' business toward the financial segment. The digital transformation required in the new banking business environment is addressed by TOPAZ to assist customers in the digital age by offering a scalable and easily adaptable solution.

Solutions Tailored to Any Size of Bank

Based on more than three decades of experience serving tier 1 global banks with over 8,000 consultants worldwide, Stefanini is reinforcing the availability of its banking and financial services for the North American market. The portfolio of solutions includes Stefanini’s core banking platform, end-to-end support for mobile banking, an anti-money laundering solution, and banking analytics.

With one package of banking solutions, Stefanini provides an assessment to identify and prioritize improvement opportunities, develop a transformation roadmap, and optimize, modernize, migrate, and sustain all the services related with the banking market.

TOPAZ is a powerful core banking application developed by Stefanini and is state-of-the-art, cross-platform, highly parameterizable, flexible, robust, scalable, and easy to integrate and use.

“Our solutions are able to perform all the steps of bank management, allowing financial companies of any size to transform their core banking processes more quickly, easily, and securely,” said Jorge Iglesias, director of Stefanini.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

