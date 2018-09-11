Stefanini Presents “Smart Locker” Solution in Brazil

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, presents in Brazil “Smart Locker,” one solution specifically tailored for the new digital retail market. Through a specific application, the final customer can pick up the products at a place and time of their preference, like a bakery or gas station for example, after making their purchase via e-commerce or the app. "It's an easy-to-apply technology. The customer uses the solution, controls the opening of the door and withdraws their order in a safe, fast and practical way,” says Nelson Duarte Soares, head of digital retail and logistics of Stefanini.



The company also highlighted other solutions tailored to the retail market such as remote planograms (graphic design that guides the positioning of a product in the gondola at the point of sale) and virtual learning, based on virtual reality and augmented reality.

"Digital transformation is impacting retail, with consumers at the heart of decisions. We aim to offer customers our dedicated teams to find more profitable solutions, exploring every opportunity that allows us to modernize the processes and to promote a differentiated experience to the final consumer,” says Mr. Soares. The company is positioned as a business partner with the utmost experience in the field and dedicated, talented experts working with the common goal of delivering value through technology.

Through Stefanini’s portfolio of solutions, the company can support any retailer’s digital strategy with scale, fulfilling their value purpose. The Stefanini’s plug-and-play partner capabilities can connect retail companies to all parts of an innovative ecosystem, and our end-to-end capabilities, integrated and modular at the same time, help achieve their value propositions faster and more efficiently.

"The retail segment is a potential market, with plans to expand investment in innovation to maintain competitiveness. Digitization assumes a relevant role to serve increasingly demanding consumers and will certainly be an inevitable trend,” says Mr. Soares.

About Stefanini:

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was nominated for the third consecutive year as the fifth transnational company more internationalized, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber ( Carla.ferber@stefanini.com )

Vanessa Morais ( Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com )

www.stefanini.com

+1 248 263.8612