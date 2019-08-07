Log in
Stefanini Promotes Career Open House in Southfield, Michigan, Hiring over 40 IT Service Desk Technicians

08/07/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider with locations in 40 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, announced today that the company is going to promote a career open house event in Southfield, to hire over 40 IT service desk technicians by Sept. 9. The event takes place next Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and next Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 27100 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48034.

Stefanini is a global IT services provider with over 25,000 employees. The company is looking for exceptionally talented professionals who enjoy helping customers resolve their technical issues and provide support for computer systems, software and hardware issues.

“If you have strong customer service and IT skills, we encourage you to join us for our hiring event or submit your application online,” said Sandra Bertoldi, senior talent acquisition manager at Stefanini North America.

Interviews will be conducted during the event for qualified candidates who are able to provide exceptional customer service, have knowledge of web-based applications and personal computers (PC & Mac), have experience providing professional end-user support and maintenance actions, and are looking for a great opportunity to advance their technical careers. Relevant experience with help desk support, troubleshooting, etc., can be a distinguishing skill. The salary starts at $13 per hour. This is a great opportunity for recent IT college graduates as well.

The company offers an open floor, relaxing and fun breakroom atmosphere; free online learning courses; opportunities to promote internally; qualified tuition reimbursement; casual work attire; health/dental/vision/life plan; 401K; paid vacation and sick leave; flex spending for health, dependent care, transportation, and more.

Hiring Event

When:
Aug. 14, Wednesday
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 17, Saturday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where:
27100 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48034

To apply online:
http://bit.ly/StefaniniHiringEvent


About Stefanini North America
For 30+ years in the United States, Stefanini has been helping midsize, large and global enterprises increase the efficiency of their IT operations while also helping them leverage information technology to empower their businesses. Our offers include efficient, cost-reducing and effective services (IT Infrastructure Outsourcing, End-User Computing Outsourcing, Application Managed Services, and Mainframe Modernization). With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation. Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

About Stefanini
Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts
Vanessa Morais
Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com
+1 248 263.8612

Primary Logo


