Stefanini is a leader in two quadrants in the Digital Transformation Report of ISG Americas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence are changing the way digital business enterprises are delivering services to their corporate customers in the Americas, according to a new report published by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ).



The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for the Americas shows how the most important vendors, such as Stefanini , have highly automated offerings, while providing specialized services, prioritizing efficiency, agility, provisioning and security, based on customer needs.

The company won two prominent positions in the Americas report: Creation and Personalization of Digital Products and Digital Continuous Delivery - Enhancing Corporate Agility. In Brazil’s report, Stefanini was appointed leader in four sectors - Enabling Customer Journey, Digital Business Operations, Creation and Customization of Digital Products, and Continuous Digital Delivery.

"The ISG report reinforces how Stefanini has been preparing in recent years to provide a complete portfolio to assist customers in digital transformation processes. Our goal is to understand the customer's needs, in any area, to develop innovative solutions that make sense for their business strategy,” says Marco Stefanini, global CEO of Stefanini.

According to the ISG report, many vendors are developing intellectual property, including tools and offerings as a service, using analytics, automation, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing. This change directly affects companies that were previously competitive only by offering lower prices.

"In an increasingly connected world, digital strategy adding technologies such as smart factory, cybersecurity, IoT, cognitive solutions, and customer experience became mandatory not only for growth, but for the survival of companies in the market,” said Spencer Gracias, CEO of Stefanini for North America and Asia Pacific. "Our global presence in 40 countries allows us to not only be aligned with the most innovative technologies, but mainly to apply them according to the specific needs of each customer in every part of the world."

The idea is also shared by Stefanini's CEO in Latin America, Marcelo Ciasca, who points digital solutions as one of the factors that influenced Stefanini's growth in the region.

"In 2018, the company grew 25 percent in Latam, driven by robust solutions and by offering what we have best: engaged and creative people who really invest in the customer experience," said Ciasca.

“The increasing number of automated services shows that the customer is valuing much more than the skills and processes offered,” said Rajib Datta, a partner at ISG Americas. "Now vendor assessment includes different versions of bots, AI, machine learning, and cognitive technologies. Service companies are becoming business providers, not just technical support."

The report also points to the emergence of digital transformation ecosystems, where key vendors partner to deliver a more comprehensive package of services, which ultimately becomes more valuable than solutions alone.

"Stefanini has become increasingly competitive because of its innovation ecosystem. The company believes in this collaborative model to continue growing globally,” said Breno Barros, Stefanini's global director of Innovation and Digital Business.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for the Americas evaluates the capabilities of 24 service providers in at least three of the 17 Pan American countries included in the report. Companies are evaluated in seven quadrants: Enabling customer journey, digital corporate operations, digital processing platforms (PaaS), digital transformation services (XaaS), creation and customization of digital products, continuous delivery and blockchain as a service.

A customized version of the report is available on Stefanini’s website .

About ISG

ISG is a leader in subscription research, advisory and strategy consulting services for senior business and IT executives, technology and software vendors and business / IT services providers. Our mission is to help our clients make better business decisions and create new business value through trusted and objective insights into the key market trends and emerging technologies driving real change. More information: www.isg-one.com

ISG Group – Global Communication

+1 203 517 3119

Will Thoretz, ISG - will.thoretz@isg-one.com

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber (Carla.ferber@stefanini.com)

Vanessa Morais (Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com) - +1 248 263.8612