Steffi Buchli is leaving MySports and switching to the Blick Group

Steffi Buchli (41), Director of Programming and presenter for MySports, is leaving the sports channel which belongs to UPC in summer 2020 to take up a new challenge as Chief Editor of Sport at the Blick Group, part of the Ringier Group, as of 1 January 2021. Buchli played a key role in the launch of MySports in September 2017. She is credited with having turned the station, together with her team, into an important player in the Swiss media landscape within a very short time.

UPC and MySports would like to thank Steffi Buchli for her work and congratulate her on her new position. Baptiest Coopmans, CEO of UPC "Within a very short time, Steffi Buchli managed to distance herself from her previous role as a sports journalist and to take over the responsibility for a TV station. Her excellent network of contacts in the sports scene has enabled MySports to gain the necessary credibility in the world of sports from the minute it was broadcast".

Benefitting from the experience gained at MySports



Steffi Buchli is leaving MySports at her own request in order to take the experience she gained at MySports with her to Switzerland's largest daily newspaper. For the committed sports journalist, it is clear that this career step would not have been possible without her experience at MySports: "What I have been able to experience over the past three years has brought me forward to a huge extent, both professional and personally. The chance to set up and run your own TV station is something you probably only get to do once in a lifetime. I am very grateful to UPC for this opportunity. At the same time I know that MySports has long since grown out of its initial start-up phase and is now fully developed. MySports has firmly established itself in the Swiss sports media scene and is well positioned to continue to make a lasting impression on the public and also on sports experts in the future."

My Sports' content planning will not be changed



As far as Steffi Buchli's successor is concerned, UPC will intensively work on how to deal with this vacancy in the coming weeks. Apart from that, nothing will change in the channel's content planning. The MySports team, including VP Matthias Krieb and the two editors-in-chief Toby Stüssi (German-speaking Switzerland) and Alexandre Burkhalter (French-speaking Switzerland), are already enthusiastically planning the coming season of the National League and the Swiss League. They are supported by the entire editorial and production crews of around 50 people in Erlenbach (ZH) and Rossens (FR).

