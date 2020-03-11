Log in
Steidle Pension Solutions Announces the Launch of the SPS 401k Payroll Integration Service

03/11/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Steidle Pension Solutions, LLC (“SPS”), a third party administration firm (“TPA”) dedicated to cost effective 401k, 403b, and defined benefit plan administration in the small to midsize plan market is pleased to announce the launch of its Payroll Integration Service for 401k and 403b plans.

“The introduction of our SPS Payroll Integration Service allows employers to affordably outsource tasks performed in-house associated with the remittance of 401k and 403b contributions. Our goal is to help employers focus less on administrative burdens and more on growing their businesses,” said Keith Steidle, QKA, CRPS, REBC, the firm’s Managing Director, at a recent industry gathering.

Payroll Integration saves employers offering a 401k plan time by eliminating the need to log on to financial institutions’ websites, or to print hard checks to remit retirement plan contributions every payroll period. The 401k or 403b contributions are transmitted directly to the recordkeeping custodian on behalf of the employer.

Use of the SPS Payroll Integration Service will also reduce the burden of employers’ internal tasks related to the annual administration of 401k plans, as yearly census data can be gathered directly from the payroll provider.

SPS is a national TPA providing comprehensive 401k, 403b, Profit Sharing, Cash Balance and Defined Benefit administration services for employers in more than 30 states across America. SPS is America’s Cost Effective 401k Solution.

For more information regarding Steidle Pension Solutions, LLC, please visit www.sps401k.com or call 908.236.0040.


© Business Wire 2020
