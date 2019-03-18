Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Steinhoff ex-chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:11am EDT
Shoprite Holdings Chairman Christo Wiese speaks as Shoprite reported it's results in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former Steinhoff chairman and top shareholder Christo Wiese said on Monday he is open to negotiations over his $4 billion claim against the South African retailer, days after it revealed the scale of a devastating accounting fraud.

Steinhoff said on Friday that an independent report had found it overstated profits over several years in a $7.4 billion fraud involving a small group of top executives and outsiders.

It did not name the individuals but said those implicated were no longer employed by Steinhoff, which first disclosed the hole in its accounts in December 2017, knocking 90 percent off the value of its shares and triggering investor lawsuits.

With a stake of about 20 percent which he bought in 2014 when he sold his clothing retailer Pepkor to Steinhoff in exchange for shares, Wiese was particularly hard hit by the crash in its stock price.

"I would expect Steinhoff to give me back my money, and I will give them back their worthless shares," Wiese told Reuters.

"But everybody knows the company does not have that kind of money, so our approach has been that the only way forward is for all the stakeholders to sit around the table and reconstruct the company," Wiese added.

Wiese's claim, which he made public last year, is more or less equivalent to the market value of Pepkor but seven times more than the market value of Steinhoff.

Steinhoff, which declined to comment, owns 70 percent of Pepkor.

"INSANE" ALLEGATIONS

Wiese, who is one of South Africa's best-known business figures, dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing.

"People that are making these allegations are insane, or I'm insane. What sane person will put 60 billion rand into a company that he knows is riddled with fraud?," Wiese asked.

Wiese was one of the early executives of Pepkor, which was co-founded by his parents in the 1960s in Upington on the southern edges of the Kalahari desert.

He is best known for transforming grocery retailer Shoprite from six shops in the 1970s to hundreds across Africa.

The 77-year-old was also instrumental in reinventing Steinhoff, helping to expand it from discount furniture to a sprawling global retail conglomerate selling everything from mattresses and televisions to shoes and clothing.

Pepkor's chief executive, Leon Lourens, welcomed the findings of the summarised investigation report, which said his company financial statements were clean.

Shares in Steinhoff, which 15 months ago was valued at 224 billion rand, were up more than 5 percent at 1.94 rand, valuing it at around 8 billion rand ($554 million).

($1 = 14.4487 rand)

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Holmes and Alexander Smith)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29aDe Guindos toes ECB's line with cautious message on economy
RE
09:25aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Interventek success prompts new staff and facilities
PU
09:20aSTATE AID : Commission clears increase in regasification capacity of LNG terminal in Świnoujście, Poland
PU
09:17aSurging LNG imports drive down British wholesale gas prices
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aJoint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, IBM, MSC, NXP, SGS, Total and TUV SUD
AQ
09:12aDeutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares
RE
09:11aSteinhoff ex-chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claim
RE
09:11aForeigners Acquired More Canadian Securities In January
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN : fixes subscription price for capital increase from Authorized Capital at EUR 2.10

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.