Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Steinhoff to provide South African capital markets watchdog with documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 03:54am EDT
Two Mattress Firm stores lie on either side of the street in Encinitas, California,

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Retailer Steinhoff will provide the necessary documents to South Africa's capital markets watchdog to enable it to investigate alleged market transgressions, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said on Thursday.

Steinhoff admitted "accounting irregularities" in December 2017, shocking investors who had backed its reinvention from a small South African business to a multinational retailer at the vanguard of the European discount furniture retail industry.

Findings from an independent report by PwC said earlier this month that Steinhoff had overstated profits over several years in a $7.4 billion accounting fraud involving a small group of top executives and outsiders.

The FSCA said it had met with representatives of Steinhoff who agreed to provide them with all relevant documents, without waiving confidentiality agreements from the PwC report, which Steinhoff has repeatedly refused to share in full with regulators.

The FSCA added that Steinhoff had confirmed the disclosure will enable it to act against all persons implicated in the transgressions.

Steinhoff said it could not comment on the FSCA's investigations or beyond what was released in the PwC report.

Former Steinhoff Chief Executive Markus Jooste and seven others were named by the new CEO as being involved in a 6.5 billion euro ($7.4 billion) accounting fraud, during a session in parliament.

News of the irregularities in 2017 wiped about 85 percent off its market value and threw the company into a liquidity crisis.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aCLIC TECHNOLOGY : Submits Application for Treasury Department FinCEN Registration For Its Cryptocurrency Processing Platform
AQ
04:34aU.S., China hold 'constructive' trade talks in Beijing
RE
04:32aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : PSA investigates incident at Hammerfest LNG
PU
04:21aLira wobbles as U.S. ties with Turkey fray
RE
04:19aHuawei urges U.S. to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slips
RE
04:18aHuawei urges U.S. to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slips
RE
04:17aOil set for biggest quarterly rise since 2009 amid OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
04:12aDEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Interaction on trade and economic cooperation with ambassadors and high commissioners of european and oceania countries
PU
04:12aBAPA+40 SIDE-EVENT : Shaping the Future of Regional South-South Cooperation – Sharing the ASEAN Experiences and Nurturing Synergies across Regions
PU
04:05aUK CONSUMERS HOLD THEIR NERVE IN BREXIT STORM : GfK
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M beats profit forecasts after it curbs discounts
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ANTI-STALL SYSTEM ACTIVATED IN ETHIOPIAN CRASH: WSJ
3TUI : TUI AG: After 737 MAX grounding: TUI secures additional flight capacity to guarantee customers' holidays..
4S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pushes Electric-Car Ambitions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.